Summer internship - Stream Editor Development
2024-01-25
SICK is a world-leading supplier of sensors and sensor solutions for industrial applications. We are 12,000 employees in 50 countries and our headquarters is located in Waldkirch, Germany.
SICK in Linköping is an innovation center for Machine Vision and we are ninety committed employees with a big passion for image processing and visualization. For more than 35 years, our team at SICK Linköping has successfully developed and delivered software for technically leading products within the field of 2D and 3D vision, as well as system solutions for robot guidance and quality control.
What you will do
The Application Development team is built up of 9 open-minded and creative problem solvers, making sure the organization and our customers can benefit the most from our machine vision products. We do this through support, training, pre-studies and custom developments.
We are currently working on a new image processing software, Stream Editor. The software will mainly be used together with our 3D streaming cameras, for solving various applications.
The tasks include implementations of image processing tools and GUI programming, creating example programs and tutorials related to the Stream Editor software.
What you need
• Knowledge and interest in C++ and C#
• Curiosity about image processing software
What we offer you
Our motto at SICK Linköping is to provide world leading solutions in Machine Vision. We have high demands on ourselves and have a helpful attitude towards each other in reaching best possible results. We offer you engaged and dedicated colleagues, exciting technological challenges, a stimulating international collaboration environment, and a culture based on freedom with responsibility. Together we strive for a good balance between work and leisure, which has resulted in a several times awarded working environment.
Period of time
June - August (8 weeks)
More information
If you have questions regarding the summer internship, please e-mail to David Bäck, Group Manager Application Development team, david.back@sick.se
or Charlotte Axelsson, HR Manager, charlotte.axelsson@sick.se
.
We are looking forward to your application no later than 2024-02-25!
At SICK in Linköping, we are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. For many years, we have been elected as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the survey Great Place to Work, the latest award is from 2023. We work actively to reduce our climate footprint and we are active in various ways to contribute to the society and to increase diversity at our workplace. Ersättning
