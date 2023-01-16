Summer Internship - Rock Tools Digital aid
2023-01-16
Do you want to be part of something new and exciting, where innovative thinking and bold ideas are taking our Rock Tools Services into the next era? At Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions (SMR), we're proud of our brilliant minds who are working together and creating innovations that our customers only thought they could dream about.
Intrigued? Check out our exciting world!
Rock Tools delivers advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, and we serve customers across all continents. To get a glimpse of the world you'll be joining, look at this YouTube-video about our concept "You'll never work alone". We're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial, and we believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We also give you the freedom to find that perfect mix between work, family life and interests.
"Sustainability is a key driver for the future of our planet; if the global community fail to act- humanity will face unprecedented challenges in the short-, mid- and long-term."- Jens Holmberg, President Rock Tools Division, Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
Job description
At Sandvik Rock Tools - within the digital solutions team we are working on a number of digitalization projects where we aim to focus on topics like
Data & Analytics - getting the right business insights from data -ex- based on tool consumption patterns what business insights can be visualized?
Data Science- AI, Image Analytics - adoption/ testing of emerging technologies to better improve the human and computer interaction
Industry 4.0 - making sense of connected equipment and tool consumptions
Mobile Applications - Low Code No Code mobile app development that can work in extreme environment conditions
Your Profile
We are looking for digital natives who are looking to explore the frontiers where technology, data and humans intersect. The nature of assignment can be tailored as per your individual specialization or interest from any of the above topics
You should, for example, be studying Computer Engineering, Data Science or AI.
Extent
The assignment will be 8 to 12 weeks (can be discussed based on the specific assignment).
Location is Västberga, Stockholm. We are working remotely and on site, and we expect you to be at the office at least 1-2 a week.
Contact person
For more information about the Summer Internship, please contact:
Vandana Kabilan, Vandana.Kabilan@sandvik.com
, +46 70 682 45 39
Tove Pettersson, tove.pettersson_c@sandvik.com
, +46 72 084 29 45
Application
Please send your application no later than February 15, 2023. JR: R0050216
We work actively to create a workplace characterized by diversity and inclusion. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Lerkrogsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
126 79 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions - Västberga Jobbnummer
7344820