Summer internship - Python bindings for GenIStream
2026-01-29
As a Machine Vision Innovation Center, SICK Linköping develops high-performance cameras and advanced AI-powered software that drive the future of both manufacturing and logistics automation. Whether it's helping robots pick the right item or enabling high-precision quality control with 2D and 3D vision, our solutions bring clarity, speed, and smart decision-making to complex industrial environments. With 100 passionate colleagues in Linköping - and backed by a global team of 10,000 with headquarters in Germany - we create technology that powers safer, smarter, and more efficient industries worldwide.
What you will do
We have an existing library, GenIStream, to communicate with our Streaming 3D cameras. The GenIStream library is written in C++ and bindings are generated to both C# and Java using a tool named SWIG. There is also an initial language binding to Python, but it is not yet complete. Your task is to help us add the missing functionality.
• Add wrappers for methods missing from Python.
• Update and extend unit tests.
• Investigate existing tools to add type hints to generated Python code, for an improved IDE experience when using GenIStream.
• Generate user documentation.
• Add publishing of Python package from CI build pipeline.
What you need
Experience in C++ and Python and working with Git. Experience with SWIG is not expected.
Who are we?
We give vision to automation - and intelligence to machines.
We are very proud of being a healthy and attractive workplace. We have consistently been recognized as one of the best workplaces in Sweden according to the Great Place to Work survey. We actively work to reduce our climate footprint and engage in various initiatives to contribute to society and enhance diversity at our workplace.
Period of time
June - August (8 weeks)
Got questions?
Feel free to contact Jessica Trinh, Head of 3D-Camera Team, at +46 723 925600 or jessica.trinh@sick.se
You can also reach out to our HR representative, Sarah Lantz, at +46 739 109 937
Ready to take the next step?
