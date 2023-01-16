Summer Internship - Growth Team at H2 Green Steel
2023-01-16
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team during the summer of 2023. Our interns get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Summer Intern - H2GS Growth
Our Growth Team is looking for 2-4 Summer Interns for the summer of 2023.
As a Summer Intern in the Growth team at H2 Green Steel, you will get unique insight into the strategic growth projects of a large and growing sustainable industrial company.
The Growth team at H2GS are responsible for growing our business by looking at new geographies for us to expand in, new technologies to use and exploring new business opportunities.
You will take an active role in the team and be responsible for a project, as well as supporting the team in day-to-day activities during the summer. You will work side by side with experienced colleagues, interact with stakeholders and hence get the chance to build up your network.
The positions are paid full-time positions for 8-10 weeks during the summer at our Boden or Stockholm office.
Requirements:
• Self-motivating with a can-do attitude
• Great communication and project management skills
• An understanding of technical and digital processes
• Structured approach to problem solving
• Pursuing a relevant degree in Engineering, Economics or Business
• Great academic track record
Please add your transcript of records to with the application.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
Interested in joining H2 Green Steel, but find yourself not meeting every single requirement of this role?
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
If you are equally passionate about our purpose, yet concerned that your experience does not align perfectly with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our growing team. Ersättning
