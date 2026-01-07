Summer Intern within Data & Computer Science
Attention students: Are you seeking a valuable summer internship that will enhance your skills and provide practical experience? Join our team for an immersive opportunity that combines hands-on learning with real-world projects. Collaborate with industry professionals and gain insights into potential career paths. We welcome fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, offering a supportive environment where you can make a meaningful contribution. Apply now to advance your career this summer. The internship period runs from May to September.
How You'll Make an Impact
As a summer intern within Data & Computer Science you will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of tasks tailored to the needs of our hiring managers. While your responsibilities may vary, potential work tasks can include:
* Analyzing and modeling our products and processes using various data types (images, time series, PDFs, text, etc.) to drive product improvement, automate processes, and innovate future energy solutions.
* Code and understand the fundamentals of programming, including for loops, object-oriented programming (OOP), and data structures.
* Utilize and learn independently the R libraries: data.table, tidymodels, tidyverse, ggplot2, odbc, and DBI.
* Utilize and learn independently Python libraries: Pandas, NumPy, scikit-learn, matplotlib, plotly, seaborn, and sqlalchemy.
This diverse range of tasks will allow you to gain valuable experience while contributing to our team's success.
What You Bring
* Academic background in data science, energy systems, industrial engineering, computer science, mathematics, or another relevant field.
* Strong analytical skills and a solid mathematical foundation.
* Interest in data analytics, particularly in prescriptive analytics, along with good programming skills (preferably in Python, R, or Julia).
* Knowledge of machine learning-oriented libraries (scikit-learn or caret), data handling libraries (Pandas or tidyverse), generative AI, large language models, SQL, and data visualizations is a plus.
* Basic knowledge of mathematical optimization packages such as ROI ®, Pyomo (Python), PuLP (Python), JuMP (Julia), or CVX (Matlab).
* After an initial introduction and support during the internship, demonstrate the ability to learn independently, showcasing self-sufficiency and initiative.
Your opportunities for personal growth
This internship offers a unique chance to learn from and contribute to a global organization. You will have the opportunity to develop your talents and potential within an innovative and diverse work culture, setting the stage for your future career.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
