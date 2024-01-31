Summer Intern - Camera Hardware Test
2024-01-31
Magna Electronics develops cutting-edge technology for the Future Car. Our international, agile and highly collaborative teams aim to be the leader in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and to accelerate the growth in Autonomous Driving.
We offer you good career opportunities in a high-tech company with strong company values, transparency and personal development.
Magna's core values - Think Big, Be Collaborative, Take Responsibility, Never Settle - if your values align with ours, apply for summer internship and join our Journey.
What you'll do:
We are now looking for curious and committed students for a summer internship as Camera hardware test. This is a opportunity to get insight of development of future products within Collaborated and Autonomous driving and the Field: Test Development
In this position you will work in the area between the software and hardware domain.
Your main focus will be:
• Build of test system for given hardware platform(s)
• Setup and configuration of static code analysis
• Unit testing of Software elements
University program, masters level (year 4 or 5), with relevant education in software development and basic electronics design
What you'll bring:
At Magna, we value a can-do attitude, engagement, an open mindset and the ability to create and sustain good relationships with customers and colleagues.
But also Trust is a key to success at Magna, so it's important for us that you respect and follow standards, deadlines and agreements.
To be successful in this internship, we believe that you have:
• Good skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written
• Knowledge in C and Python or other programming languages
• Knowledge and experience of working with
coding standards and static code analysis is a merit
• Take responsibility, self-driven and takes initiative when needed
Magna is a workplace characterized by:
• A workplace characterized by entrepreneurial mindset, and a "can do"-attitude
• A High-Tech company offering products within the expansive technological fields
• Promotes initiative, personal growth and advancement
• Rewarded as " Årets Hälsoföretag 2023"
Location: Linköping
Last application date: 2024-03-30, continuous selection, position can be filled before last application date.
Employment condition: Part-time during summer 2024
Starting Date: Around June 2024, to be discussed
Contact Information: if you have any questions regarding the position or recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
With 7,500 employees in 13 countries, our growing team has the goal to lead the revolution underway in the automotive industry.
Magna Electronics Sweden is located in 4 different cities throughout the country: Vårgårda, Linköping, Stockholm and Skellefteå.
At Magna, we believe that a diverse workforce is critical to our success. That's why we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We hire on the basis of experience and qualifications, and in consideration of job requirements, regardless of, in particular, color, ancestry, religion, gender, origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability or gender identity. Magna takes the privacy of your personal information seriously.
