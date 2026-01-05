Subsystem Engineer System-Level Software & Platforms
2026-01-05
About Multiply & VisFlow
Multiply is a technology-driven consultancy operating at the intersection of advanced software engineering, systems design, and data-driven platforms. Together with VisFlow, our product for structured, visual, and traceable technical knowledge, we help organizations build, operate, and evolve complex systems in safety-critical and data-intensive domains.
VisFlow turns complex technical processes, system flows, and operational knowledge into clear, visual, and connected representations. It enables teams to understand, maintain, and scale advanced systems by linking architecture, data, and operational insight across the full lifecycle - from development and deployment to operations and continuous improvement.
We are now seeking an experienced Subsystem Engineer who wants to take end-to-end responsibility for how modern systems are designed and how software is developed. This role is within a high-technology industrial environment and involves working at the boundary between software and hardware, ensuring that the overall platform operates seamlessly, reliably, and efficiently.
About the Role
As a Subsystem Engineer, you will hold a broad technical responsibility, working both at system level and hands-on in development activities. You will lead and coordinate technical efforts, define architecture, requirements, and software lifecycle models, and ensure quality through testing, verification, and thorough documentation.
You will work closely with system engineers and developers and act as the technical integrator who maintains the overall coherence of the solution-from design and implementation to integration and troubleshooting. Since the platform combines software and hardware, your ability to understand, translate, and make decisions across technical domains is critical, including in situations with incomplete information.
Responsibilities
Define architecture and requirement specifications for subsystems and products
Lead technical development activities and contribute to key design decisions
Plan and execute verification and testing activities
Participate in software development, testing, and troubleshooting
Work in a Linux environment and contribute with C++ expertise
Define software lifecycle models and produce software plans
Plan and coordinate software integration
Produce and maintain technical documentation in accordance with established quality processes
Prioritize and make sound technical decisions in complex environments
Required Qualifications
3-7 years of experience in system design and requirements engineering
Strong experience working with Linux operating systems
Professional experience with C++
Experience producing technical documentation
Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively
Understanding of both software-centric and hardware-adjacent development
Experience in architecture, verification/testing, and software integration
Swedish citizenship and eligibility for security clearance
Meritorious Experience
Experience in information security
Advanced knowledge of operating systems and system-level software development
Experience with modern system development methodologies and practices
Language
English (spoken and written)
Swedish (spoken and written)
Why Multiply & VisFlow
At Multiply, you join a end to end solution provider where deep technical competence, systems thinking, and long-term value creation are central. Combined with VisFlow, we provide a product ecosystem that helps teams see, understand, and improve complex systems over time.
At Multiply, you will work in projects where system understanding, technical leadership, and long-term thinking truly matter, alongside experienced engineers in demanding and meaningful engineering contexts. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500), https://www.multiply.se/
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA
