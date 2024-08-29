Subject Matter Expert - Windows Operating System
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are a $13+ billion global technology company, home to more than 224,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centred around digital, engineering, cloud, and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.
HCLTech is a globally recognized leader in the Tech and IT industry, but we've never forgotten the startup mindset that got us here. We've always approached our work with an idea-first attitude because every one of our accomplishments -no matter how big or small -can be traced back to an idea's single spark.
It's that spark -that inner drive -that sets our people apart from our competitors. It enables us not just to pull off game-changing feat after game-changing feat but to better our world in the process. We want you to find your spark. Because that's what drives you to be better, be more and ultimately, be more fulfilled
Job Title: Operating Systems SME - Win
You have the responsibility to design, develop and transition client infrastructure within Microsoft Windows. You will be involved throughout the whole design and development phase, from understanding new or changed requirements, analysis, design, development, implementation and until the hand-over to the runtime organization are done. You will be part of a team of highly professional and skilled Subject Matter Experts within this area. You and the team will work within a complex global environment in collaboration with other technical teams in the ongoing projects and delivered services is of high importance. You will need to have the ability to work in a technically complex environment and at the same time understand, follow, and help to improve workflow and processes. You are expected to drive your area and suggest next step for customer. Azure DevOps software is used to plan and follow up progress of deliveries.
Professional/Technical qualifications
Deep knowledge and experience in Microsoft operating systems
Configuration management
Software management
Understanding of new features such as WSL
Deep knowledge and experience in driver and firmware management
Knowledge and experience working with management systems, MEM ConfigMgr and MEM Intune
Knowledge and experience with AD and AZURE AD
Group policy management
MDM policy management
Worked with hybrid solutions.
Knowledge in security and vulnerability
Software updates management (Patch management)
Installation processes within ConfigMgr and Intune
Powershell scripting
Testing and implementation processes
Document solutions
Agile ways of working
Personal profile/skills
Very good communication and collaboration skills
Flexible/adaptable
Knowledge in SAFe and Agile way of working
Good ability to take own decisions and initiatives based on accumulated knowledge.
Willingness to share skills and knowledge within the team.
Positive attitude and a willingness to contribute to the team.
Ability to work both independently and in a team.
Fluent in English both written and spoken.
Be a driving force (Take lead, deliver and drive to target)
Business and customer oriented
Eager to learn. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28
E-post: lavika.vasdev@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg (visa karta
)
418 78 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8868858