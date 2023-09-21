Sub-Project Manager In Quality Coordination
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Sigma Energy & Marine AB
Sigma Energy & Marine delivers expertise in subsea, renewable energy, process industry and marine applications. We are proud that we can deliver industry-leading expertise to global companies by being present on site but at the same time having a very well-developed in-house business.
We offer a diverse and exciting environment with the opportunity to both continue to develop your skills in your main field but also broaden your experience in other areas.
Are you a team player who is curious, dares to help yourself and makes things happen? Are you looking for a stimulating and developing job with a lot of contacts in a company that is growing both in Sweden and abroad? Then you can be our new Subproject Manager!
As a Sub-Project Manager, you will initially support the Project Manager through both independent work and in groups in a role as quality coordinator. Being able to lead other project members is a natural part of everyday life.
In the role of Sub-project manager in quality coordination, you ensure that certificates and other quality documentation meet the requirements of the Maritime Classification Society and the Customer. Furthermore, you need to monitor that corrective X-rays and documentation of this are done on site/shipyards. The work involves many different interfaces, both internally and externally. Så ansöker du
