Studio Manager
2023-12-12
About the role
The Studio Manager is the equivalent of a Managing Director of a local company.
As such, the Studio Manager is responsible for developing, maintaining and executing on the long term Business Plan of the studio. This plan contains long- and short term goals as well as a roadmap for studio growth.
The Studio Manager is responsible for the execution of the business plan together with an adequately staffed leadership team of their choice. Managing this leadership team means providing guidance and delegating responsibilities to executives in their duties. As well as overseeing the Studio's business operations, financial performance and providing strategic leadership to all employees.
It is also the responsibility of the Studio Manager to assure that all legal and regulatory documents are filed to the Legal team at HQ. And monitoring compliance with local laws and regulations as well as being the contact person for local authorities.
Creating an environment in which people excel with high levels of passion, commitment and engagement should be a top priority for a Studio Manager!
Running a local business also means contributing to the Studio Group and Paradox as a whole. The long-term goals and strategy of Paradox mark the boundaries in which you operate your business. We want a Studio Manager to consistently achieve and deliver repeatable project success.
The Studio Manager is encouraged to share knowledge and contribute to the development of the Studio Group. This is particularly important to studios who use the same game engine. Keeping an open dialogue with stakeholders and fellow Studio Managers will drive organizational success and help us make better games.
Qualifications
Proven skills of making great games
Business minded and with a drive to improve
Successful track record of building efficient solutions with external studios on a variety of platforms,
Grand Strategy Game experience,
Previous experience of managing managers in a similar context
Experience in senior management of an organization or department
Excellent organizational and communication skills
Great understanding of how to achieve studio goals and how to develop the organization for future success
