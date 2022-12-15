Studio Manager - Stockholm
We are looking for a seasoned manager to join our crew of passionate game creators. You will manage our two studios in Sweden and plan game projects and day-to-day tasks. Making sure artists, developers and producers are in sync to ensure maximum output.
You will be responsible for developing routines, optimizing projects and aligning the product roadmap with the resources. You will help transform the studios into a well-oiled organisation that thrives in a high pace workspace.
All applicants must be eligible to work in Sweden.
Main Responsibilities:
Oversee and provide the best service to all productions in the studios
Ensure teams are appropriately resourced to deliver against business and operational objectives.
Develop and manage the studio output to align with company goals
Execute requests from the senior management team
Support professional growth initiatives through competence-sharing platforms & leadership programs.
Ensure that the studio operations maintain maximum productivity and efficiency
Align studios with company strategy
Plan and execute product strategies
Onboard, train and guide employees
Tweaking and developing project plans
Skills and Qualifications:
Strong people communication and leadership skills.
Excellent time management and organization skills
Be able to work as part of a team as well as individually
Excellent communication and administration skills
Efficient with your and others' time, and always strive to improve.
Fluent in English
We value a solid interest in games and casino games in particular.
What do we offer
Opportunity to influence the quality of the products, improve the process and implement your ideas
Working for a young and growing company
Hybrid work opportunity
30 paid vacation days per year
Health benefits
Pension plan
Professional growth
Events and team building
Just For The Win is an award-winning game studio founded in 2016. Currently, it employs 50+ of the most diverse, creative, professional, and inspirational people in its fields, representing over 15 nationalities and creating a unique gaming culture. To make their popular games, they are developers, game designers and professionals with experience from some of the best studios in the business.
In 2021 Just For The Win was awarded the Gasell by Dagens Industri and the Sweden Tech Fast 50 by Deloitte for being one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Sweden.
Just For The Win constantly strives to ensure that customers and operators see their professionalism and creativity shine through making games that shape the content players find online. As a result, their players will play games for the same reason they designed them, Just For The Win. Så ansöker du
