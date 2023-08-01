Student Worker QA Test Automation
2023-08-01
Student Worker QA Test Automation
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be built, and communities thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunities, too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting a broad culture where we're all valued for our great perspective.
What We Offer
Are you interested in a student position in a multifaceted and international setting? Nasdaq is currently looking for a student worker to join our European Markets Operations team (EMO) in Stockholm. The EMO team operates Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic exchanges and the clearinghouse.
A stimulating environment in which you will participate in the operation of the exchanges, working with excellent teams. This assignment will allow you to gain valuable experience with sophisticated systems in the financial industry. Your contribution will be valued, and you will have the opportunity to propose ideas.
What You Will Do
You will belong to a quality assurance team and participate in a test automation agile project.
Learn the functionality of market operations applications, understand their manual test cases and automate them into scripts
Participate in project activities such as backlog prioritization, sprint planning, sprint execution, demo and retrospective
Demo presentation to application owners
Participate in research on tools and frameworks
Collaborate with application owner, project manager and other agile team members
What We Expect
Studies in computer science, information systems or related field
Good communication skills
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Strong technical skills, including programming languages (JavaScript)
What Would Be Useful
Experience with Python
Relevant work experience
At Nasdaq, we strive to challenge the status quo and always look for new ways to do things to improve and exceed the collective goals of our teams, company, and customers. A strong inner drive and adaptability are therefore essential to succeed at Nasdaq.
This is part-time position, up to 20 hours during the school year, with a possibility to work full-time during the summer (not summer 2023).
As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
