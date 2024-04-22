Student Worker in Sales Excellence: Driving Digital Revolution at Siemens
Are you passionate about addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges? Interested in developing within an influential global technology company and contributing your creativity to transform, challenge, and influence our business operations and customer relations?
The Sales team in Sweden looks forward to welcoming a student worker eager to develop future sales in Siemens Smart Infrastructure portfolio. In your daily work, you will be involved in developing future sales through digital sales tools, training, and content. You will focus on continually improving and adding value to each customer interaction, whether it occurs digitally or in person. You will also have the opportunity to work with and learn from Siemens employees across various functions and business units, developing skills related to sales and business development within a global technology company.
We offer you:
* Engage in a prioritized project of strategic significance alongside our sales organization in Sweden.
• Insights and experiences from a rapidly evolving market with cutting-edge solutions.
* A personally assigned mentor to introduce you to life at Siemens and support your growth during your time with us.
• Approximately 15-20 hours of work per week at our office in Malmö, with the possibility to work during the summer.
Your professional profile:
• Student in a relevant field with at least one year remaining in your studies.
* Ability to take initiative, structure, plan, and execute activities.
• Creative and skilled in visual presentation.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English are required.
* Experience with Microsoft 365 and previous experience from working with AI initiatives is a plus.
What you will do:
• Support with the layout of our new updated sales process and be involved in developing future sales through digital sales tools.
• Structure the ongoing work, including cleaning and categorizing in the CRM system.
* Work closely with management, sales team, and service managers.
• Develop and have fun!
Does this sound interesting to you? Don't hesitate, apply today! We interview continuously. For questions about the role, contact Johan Viktorsson via email: Johan.Viktorsson@siemens.com
For questions about the recruitment process, contact responsible recruiter Ellen Ahlberg via email: ellen.ahlberg@siemens.com
About Siemens: Siemens is a global technology company that has represented technical expertise, innovation, quality, and reliability for over 170 years. We operate worldwide and focus on intelligent infrastructure for buildings, distributed energy systems, automation, and digitalization within the process and manufacturing industry. Siemens connects the digital and physical worlds to help both customers and society. We have ambitious sustainability goals and aim to become climate-neutral by 2030. Learn more at www.siemens.com.
