Student worker for Siemens Real Estate
2023-05-17
If you really want to make a difference - make it with us!
We believe that technology provides the solutions for the greatest challenges of our time. Technology is made by people - it's up to us to lead the change and create an impact. #TechnologyWithPurpose.
About the role
Siemens Real Estate (SRE) is the real estate service provider of Siemens AG and is responsible for the company's global real estate business. We manage the portfolio, operate the real estate including all real estate-related services, are responsible for its exploitation and carry out all Siemens-wide construction projects. In Sweden, Siemens have a portfolio-volume of around 30.000 m2, of which 1/3 is in Stockholm.
As a Student Worker your focus will be, working together with the real estate team and supporting them with various tasks. You will support contract management, analyzing space usage, steering the facility services, and administrative task for all our locations in Sweden. Together with the team and in collaboration with other departments, solve tasks to support our daily operations.
What 's in it for you?
• Belonging to a community that makes a difference every day; for our customers, ourselves, and our planet.
• Flexible ways of working to encourage a work-life balance.
• Global career opportunities.
• Individual development opportunities.
• Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you:
• Are studying Economics/Engineering with a focus on Real Estate.
• Are motivated, efficient and take responsibility for driving your area of responsibility and tasks on your own, while enjoying working with other colleagues to develop the work of the team.
• Have strong communication and organizational skills.
• Are fluent in Swedish and English
Are you up for the challenge?
Apply already today, we will be interviewing continuously. We are looking forward to receiving your online application latest by 11th of June. For questions about the position, please contact Hiring Manager, Michél Moussa at e-mail:michel.moussa@siemens.com
and for questions regarding the recruitment process contact Talent Acquisition Partner Heléne Stigsson, e-mail: helene.stigsson@siemens.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Who are we?
Siemens is a focused technology company, pioneering intelligent solutions that transform the everyday in manufacturing, grids, buildings, and transportation. Our technology addresses real problems that affect the future of humanity: climate change, secure power, urbanization, and an aging population. With cooperation of more than 300,000 people and presence in more than 200 countries, we make a truly global impact. We build a better future for cities, societies, and industries to change the lives of billions of people for the better. We have a lofty goal in sustainability, to become climate neutral by 2030. Read more and join our family, Siemens
Our people make it happen.
To read more about the life at Siemens follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram
