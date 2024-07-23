Student Worker for Consumer Engagement Services(Swedish & Finnish-Speaking)
2024-07-23
Join Nestlé Nordics - We are looking for the Power of YOU!
Are you ready to kick-start your career and gain hands-on experience in an international company? If you have a positive attitude and are ready to be part of an awesome team, then come join us as our new Swedish and Finnish-Speaking Student Worker in Consumer Engagement Services at Nestlé Nordics!
Working at Nestlé Nordics
As the largest food and beverage company in the world, Nestlé offers a diverse range of products with a primary focus on nutrition, health, and wellness. Nestlé Nordics is not just a workplace; it's a community where your uniqueness matters. We celebrate diversity and value every aspect of you, creating a culture that encourages growth, celebrates differences, and offers endless opportunities. We believe that by embracing your uniqueness, you contribute to our collective success.
Your job
We are searching for an ambitious and service-minded team-player to join our Consumer Engagement team. Our biggest passion is our consumers, and we want to make sure they have the best possible experience with our brands such as KitKat, Nescafé, Nesquik, Zoégas, Cheerios, Lion, and maaaany more! You will become the first point of contact for our Nordic consumers - in other words, you will be the human voice of our brands!
This role is based at our brand-new Copenhagen office right next to Ørestad station (only 30 min. by train from Malmö C), and you will be working towards our Swedish and Finnish consumers. We have flexible working, meaning you can work 60% from the office and 40% from home. Your key responsibilies will include viewing and assessing social media posts about Nestlé, our brands, and our products. In addition to this, you will be interacting with consumers on various social media channels, our website, our brand channels, e-mail, and phone. Your job is to guide them if they have questions about our products, take feedback from them, report incidents around our products to the rest of our team, and work together to solve potential issues.
You will become part of an ambitious and creative company, with a major team spirit and the wish to improve what is. You will get the opportunity to work with winning brands, meet consumers, and understand market needs. Our team is diverse with many different Marketing & Communication specialists that you can learn from. Potentially, you can also develop into other areas of our team and continue your professional growth.
"Our motto is 'One Team,' it should be fun to go to work. We all help each other out to reach our goals with a smile on our faces. I am proud to be part of this energetic and driven team. Our culture is open-minded, and we are always ready for a challenge." says Janet Borg, Nordic Consumer Engagement Services Manager.
We are looking for the Power of YOU
At Nestlé Nordics, we recognize that true greatness comes from the courage to be yourself. We encourage you to embrace your authenticity and stay true to who you are, regardless of your background, appearance, or career choices. We firmly believe that when you bring your whole self to work, you unleash your full potential. You are the driving force behind our success, and we are committed to supporting your growth, both personally and professionally.
Qualifications
We are looking for a service-minded and commercially savvy team-player. In addition to this, you:
Are a strong communicator in both Swedish and Finnish (required).
Are currently studying at university level.
Are digitally savvy and have a flair for working with communication via social media channels such as Facebook and Instagram.
Have a natural interest in Marketing and Communication.
Are self-driven, curious by nature, and not afraid to take initiative.
Might bring experience from working with marketing in the form of content calendars, TINT, Sprinklr, or OMNI channel - but this is not a requirement.
The Practical
We expect you to work 15 hours per week between the hours 13:00 and 18:00 on weekdays -on these days, the hourly wage is DKK 173 plus pension. You will also work on the weekend 1-2 times per month for 3 hours. The wage for the weekend duty is fixed at DKK 750 per day. On the days you work from the office, there is all the coffee you can drink in addition to snacks and other goodies! Our office has a super cool gym that is free for all employees to use, including multiple weekly training classes such as yoga, spinning, functional training, etc.!
Join Nestlé Nordics and Make Your Mark
At Nestlé Nordics, your individuality is our greatest asset. We believe in the power of you and the unique contributions we together bring to our organization. If you are ready to be part of a supportive and inspiring team that values your true self, then seize this opportunity and apply today. Together, we will unleash your potential and redefine what is possible.
Would you like to know more about us?
Follow us on LinkedIn and Nestlé Danmark, if you would like to be notified of new Nestlé opportunities and our values. Follow us on Instagram, if you want to know more about our company culture and see what it is like to work at Nestlé Nordics.
The Selection Process & Contact
We look forward to hearing from you, so please do not hesitate to take this opportunity to submit your application and CV as soon as possible, and by August 7, 2024, at the latest. If you have any questions regarding the job, please contact Nordic Consumer Engagement Services Manager, Janet Borg on LinkedIn. Due to vacation, we are expecting that first interviews for the position will commence from week 33 and onwards.
Please note that we will only accept applications that are sent to us via our Careers site.
Preferred starting date: September 2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07
(org.nr 556578-0722) Arbetsplats
Nestle Denmark Jobbnummer
8810226