Student Worker - SI Sweden
Siemens AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Student worker - Business development
Are you passionate about solving some of the world's most pressing challenges? Are you interested in developing your career path within a global technology powerhouse which empowers employee creativity to change, challenge, and influence our business and customer relationships?
The Siemens Strategy & Business Development team in Sweden is excited to welcome a student worker eager to work on developing tomorrow's value proposition for Siemens service offerings in the Siemens Smart Infrastructure portfolio. You will have the opportunity to work with and learn from Siemens employees from multiple functions and business units and develop skills related to strategy and business development in the context of a multinational technology company.
We offer you:
* Work with a prioritized project of strategic importance together with a project manager.
* Insights and experiences from a fast-developing market and cutting-edge solutions.
* A personally appointed mentor during your internship to introduce you to life at Siemens and to support your growth during your time with us.
* Approximately two days of work per week.
Your professional profile:
* Master student in engineering or business, studying your third or fourth year, a management profile is preferred but not required.
* Interest and / or knowledge in digitalization, infrastructure, energy and power systems is preferred, but not required.
* Ability to break down, structure, plan and execute activities.
* Strong skills in MS PowerPoint and MS Excel
* Strong written and oral communication skills.
* Fluent in Swedish & English is required.
What you will do:
* Together with a project manager and project sponsor, develop a new value proposition for the services in the Siemens Smart Infrastructure portfolio.
* Work in close collaboration with the business development team and service managers and developers during the development
* Business development tasks such as developing a value proposition, presentation and market analysis.
* Learn and enjoy!
Interested?
Apply today, we will be interviewing continuously. For questions about the role please contact Strategic Developer at email: mathias.asklund-andersson@siemens.com
. For questions about the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Erik Ekholm at email: erik.ekholm@siemens.com
About Siemens:
At Siemens Smart Infrastructure, we are shaping an ecosystem that connects the real world with the digital world. Making decisions based on data and analytics empowers our customers to make their energy systems and processes in buildings and industries more efficient and sustainable. Together with our customers, we transform the everyday. For a better tomorrow.
#LI-HS2 #LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "393106". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens AB
(org.nr 556003-2921) Arbetsplats
Siemens Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8260383