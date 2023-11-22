Student Wellbeing Counsellor
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Kuratorjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kuratorjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
The Education Office (EdO) is one of the Professional Services units at SSE. We are currently 54 staff members working in EdO. We function as a Hub in the SSE journey. We provide and develop professional academic support for all stakeholders and students (BSc, MSc, PhD) during their SSE journey. It includes assessment, program management, scholarships, international collaborations, and quality measurements, academic support, central course and exam coordination, degrees, and certificates.
We offer you
This is a new role at SSE with a focus on student's well-being.
You will have the possibility to define the scope of the role. You will work together with our Academic Advisors, as a team, to create and develop excellent support for our students during their time at SSE. This is a diverse role at one of the top business schools in Europe with ambitious students and staff in a highly dynamic and academic environment. As a Wellbeing Counsellor at Stockholm School of Economics, you will play a crucial role in guiding and supporting our students on their journey towards academic and personal success. As SSE is increasingly emphasizing wellbeing in research (a new research center on welfare, wellbeing, and happiness (CWWH) created in Autumn 2023) and in education (with courses for all our students on these topics in the offing), we believe that SSE offers an interesting environment to work with counseling.
Job Description
You will be responsible for providing professional counseling services. You will be part of the Student Health Team with the two Academic Advisors. Together you will work closely with the Student Union to develop and provide the necessary support to the students during their studies at SSE. Currently, we have a SSE Health Day and a Student Health Survey, we seek to find suitable activities to help us with our proactive work with the student's wellbeing and academic progress.
The position is approximately 60 % to begin with, depending on the development and the student's needs it might increase.
Key Responsibilities:
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Provide individual counseling to students, addressing academic, personal, and career-related challenges.
- Collaborate with faculty and staff to identify and support students in need of counseling services.
- Maintain strict confidentiality and uphold the highest ethical standards in counseling practices.
- Foster an inclusive environment that respects the unique needs and backgrounds of our students.
- Develop and implement counseling programs and workshops to promote personal growth and mental well-being.
- Drive change and innovation within the Student Health Team to best serve the future needs of our students and faculty.
Qualifications:
- Degree in counseling, psychology, or a related field.
- Experience in counseling, preferably in an educational or academic setting.
- High integrity and commitment to maintaining strict confidentiality.
- Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to foster collaboration among students, faculty, and staff.
- Fluent in English and Swedish
- Good knowledge of the workings of the Swedish health-care system
Your profile
- Empathetic, approachable, and professional demeanor.
- Strong drive to lead change and development in counseling services.
- Communicative and a good listener.
- Emotionally stable and secure.
Other
This is a part-time, permanent employment starting with a probationary period of 6 months. We apply an ongoing selection, so don't wait to submit your application.
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/92". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Education Office Kontakt
Lisa Larson, HR lisa.larson@hhs.se,076-8437925 Jobbnummer
8281691