Student Relations Specialist, Lund
2025-09-05
At Axis, our people are crucial to our success - without them, we wouldn't be the global leader in network video surveillance. We are offering an excellent opportunity to work in a great company, with a friendly team to support the growth and success of Axis employees.
We are now looking for a Student Relations Specialist who wants to join our People Attraction and Development team here in Lund and contribute to our successful journey going forward!
Who is your future team?
Axis People Attraction Development team consists of specialists working with student relations, sourcing, employer branding, recruitment, and learning & development. As a team we cover all the areas needed to attract, recruit, develop and retain the most fitting competences for Axis to continue our growth. We support and challenge each other in an environment where psychological safety is on top of the agenda. Together we learn from our mistakes and celebrate success!
What you'll do here as Student Relations Specialist?
You will be overall responsible for driving and maintaining Axis' student relation work. Students have always played a big part in driving innovation forward at Axis. In this role, you will set the strategy for the area and continuously work with improving our relationship and employer brand within the student community. You will also work in close cooperation with our hiring managers, support our master thesis supervisors and coordinators, deciding on and participating in relevant student events. This means that you will:
* Secure that Axis attends relevant student activities.
* Support managers and supervisors for thesis workers and summer workers
* Deliver in-house activities for thesis workers and summer workers.
* Manage stakeholders in relationship with students and thesis workers.
* Create content for different events, including videos, blogposts and campaigns.
You will also participate in cross-functional projects within HR Sweden where you will have the chance to learn from other functions within HR Sweden
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
To succeed in this role you are creative, driven, positive and structured, and find your motivation in delivering results through working closely with the business. It's also important to have the ability to engage stakeholders and students in a positive way as you will be a central point of contact with all students.
In addition to the above we would love to see that you also:
* Have university studies in Human Resources or Marketing
* Have experience from working in various student organizations parallel with studies
* Have an understanding about Employer Branding and its impact on the business.
* Working knowledge of driving projects with internal/external stakeholders in cross-functional teams.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Does this sound like the next opportunity you're looking for? Please send in your application before 2025-09-21 but we go through applications continuously so don't wait to send in your application!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Anders Lyddby at +46 761 751820 Ersättning
