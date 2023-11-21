Student Development Manager
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Internationella Engelska Skolan Enskede is now seeking a Student Development Manager to join our fantastic working environment full-time from the 8th of January 2024. This is your opportunity to work at our founding school in an international environment with a productive and encouraging team.
The Role of the Student Development Manager, 4-9
The position of Student Development Manager within the school is a management position which requires a proactive approach with a focus on sports teams and extracurricular activities and maintaining the effective running of the free areas and surrounding areas within the school. The Student Development Manager works alongside the Student Care Manager and is part of the Student Care team.
The Student Development Manager's general responsibilities include:
• Support students in their social development and school climate via sports teams and extracurricular activities, especially their group behaviour, attitudes and values, and pedagogical development. This is achieved by encouraging and supporting management, mentors and other staff.
• Work closely with other staff i.e. help promote pro-active sports competition, house competitions/programs and student development within the school and selected charities.
• Works across the different pastoral teams to work with the students in need of extra support (SEN, Medical and Student Care)
• Attend and actively participate in regular meetings with the Pastoral Team meetings.
• Will manage the student room coordinators in Junior School and Middle School.
• Working alongside the Student Care Manager.
• Working closely with the Vice Principal.
To apply, email your CV and cover letter to human.resources.enskede@engelska.se
. Please, write "Student Care Manager" in the subject of your email.
Other Responsibilities:
• Increase participation in sports competitions and extracurricular activities
• Some focus areas that are covered will be; how to be a good mentor; how to encourage GRIT; and how to be a good classmate.
• Data Collection and Analysis: Regularly collect and analyse data on school climate alongside the student care manager - student well-being, and behavioural issues to inform decision-making and program improvements.
• Collaborative Teamwork: Work closely with teachers and support staff to create a cohesive approach to student well-being and school climate improvement.
About IES
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
