Student Assistant

Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
Behavioral Assistant to IES Täby
Internationella Engelska Skolan is seeking a driven and goal oriented Behavioral Assistant for our school in Täby. As a Behavioral Assistant you will work closely with the teachers, students, Heads of Years and the Student Care Coordinator.
Are you passionate about the IES ethos and believe that every child can exceed their potential, no matter what the circumstances? Do you see solutions, work effectively with others and get people on board towards achieving common goals?
If so, this presents an excellent opportunity for you, where your abilities will be given space to grow and develop.
This is an exciting role for a high-potential Behavioral Assistant to join an excellent school in a growing company. It is a highly visible role with big expectations.
The successful candidate will be a forward thinking leader and positive role model, with the ability to inspire both students and staff. They will enjoy autonomy and follow through on ideas. They will be a strong presence around the school, always visible.
The ideal candidate has pastoral qualifications. We feel that the right attitude is important, which is why we are looking for individuals who are enthusiastic, focused and resilient to the day-to-day pressures that working in education can bring.
At IES our ethos is the foundation of how we perform and we are proud to have schools in Sweden which offer students bilingualism, high academic expectations and a safe and orderly environment.
IES provides an international and stimulating environment, where commitment, professionalism and the English language are common denominators. We work in an environment where teachers can teach and students can learn.
Key areas of responsibility
• Reports to the Student Care Coordinator
• Part of the Pastoral perspective of the school
• Responsible for behavioural management of the school
• For example Break duties and Lunch routines
• Part of Student Care Team team
• Participate in Year level meetings
• Participate in Student Care Team meetings when needed
• Responsible for consequences and reward system - our Behavioural system
• Detention/Merits
• Consequence ladder (consequences for incidents)
• Individual consequences for students
• Participate in parent and student meetings
• Deal with the daily incidents that happens in school
• Work closely with the SCT and the DST with those students with special needs
• Inspire and responsible for making students engaged and involved in our school reward and consequence system
• Being visible in corridors, schoolyard and dining hall
Required competencies and desired qualifications/experiences
Strong understanding of the IES vision, ethos and values
Experience of working with behavioural
Strong understanding of behavioural management
You have an important role making sure that the students feel safe and enjoy coming to school every day.
Good communicator and relationship builder, parents, students and staff
Structured and organised
Driven and takes responsibility
Honest, reliable and trustworthy
Please submit CV and a covering letter to:
Assistant Principal- Chris Bradley chris.bradley.taby@engelska.se
For further information regarding the locations of our schools and about our organisation please see our website www.engelska.se
