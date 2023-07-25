Student and looking for a part-time job? Welcome to Insitepart!

Insitepart AB / Lagerjobb / Jönköping
2023-07-25


Are you studying full-time at the university and in need of complementing your studies by a part-time job? Then you might be interested in joining the student pool here at Insitepart! We cooperate with major customers within warehousing and logistics, which will give you the possibility to expand your resume!

We offer you various types of job at flexible hours. For example

• Unloading/Loading trucks with tires

• Sorting and loading packages

We offer you
As an employee at Insitepart you will get an employer that goes beyond to cultivate your progress and reaching your goals. We are an authorized company for staffing solutions, meaning that we follow all regulated laws and offer you as an employee safe terms and unionized wages. Our flexible co-workers are at the very core of our company and an important factor to our continuous growth

Terms and Conditions

• You have to provide a studysertificate to be able to work with us

• Full time students only

• You have to be atleast 18 years old

• Daytime shifts only (07-16)

Does this sound like your next Challenge?
Here at Insitepart everybody is welcome to apply for a job regardless of age, sex or ethnic background. We emphasize personal suitability when we recruit, because we that the right employee at the right spot creates great added value both for you and for the customer

As we manage the application continuously we strongly encourage to apply for the position as soon as possible. Please notice that we only manage your application through this ad, applications through e-mail will not be accepted

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Insitepart AB (org.nr 559024-5048), https://insitepart.se/

Arbetsplats
Insitepart

Kontakt
Erik Kindberg
erik.kindberg@insitepart.se

Jobbnummer
7985954

