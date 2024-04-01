Structural Steel Works Manager
2024-04-01
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where H2GS AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Structural Steel Works Manager. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Being responsible for all structural works within the given scope,
Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
Regular reporting of structural works activities and work progress to the superiors and technical office,
Daily tracking of labour-hour efficiency in structural works activities, with weekly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
Checking materials before and during the installation/construction phase,
Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the structural works activities of subcontractors and field teams are being done according to quality standards, regulations and production methods.
Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams follow occupational safety rules during the installation and construction process,
Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all mechanical and steel works activities within the given scope,
Approval of the installation/construction and reporting of non-conforming productions
Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports,
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Having a degree in Civil Engineering.
I have 10 years experience as Civil engineer.
I have experience of similar EU-based industrial project.
Good command of written and verbal English,
Good skills of communication and organisation with the team.
There is no handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
Good knowledge about MS Office
Good skills of using AutoCAD.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm, and applications are received via the specified e-mail address.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01
