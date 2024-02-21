Structural Steel Site Engineer (Mechanical Engineer)
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2024-02-21
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
H2GS AB will establish a new plant in Boden, Sweden for the production of green steel ("H2GS Project"). Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a leading contractor and shall carry out certain civil and installation works in the H2GS Project.
In this respect, we are looking for a Structural Steel Site Engineer (Mechanical Engineer) to join our team in Boden, Sweden. The qualifications for the position and your job description are described below:
QUALIFICATIONS
• Having a degree in Mechnical Engineering.
• Must have an experience at least 5 years as Mechnical engineer.
• Have an experience of similar industrial project.
• Good command of written and verbal English,
• No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
• Good knowledge about MS Office.
• Good skills of using Autocad.
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Capability of organazing structural works program,
• Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
• Regular reporting of structural works activities and work progress to the EPCM management,
• General tracking of labour-hour efficiency in structural works activities, with weekly/monthly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
• Checking materials before and during the installation/construction phase,
• Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
• Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the structural works activities of field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
• Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation/construction process,
• Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all mechanical and steel works activities within the given scope,
• Approval of the installation/construction made and reporting of non-conforming productions,
• Checking subcontractors' quantity survey and progress payments reports,
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and the workplace is in Boden, Luleå. Applications must be submitted to the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
8487605