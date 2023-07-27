Structural Engineer (Finite element Analyst, Calculations engineer)
2023-07-27
BROMMA has been the leading manufacturer of crane spreaders ever since its formation in the 1960s. Today we have, by far, the highest market share of the world's spreader suppliers. In fact, our market share is higher than all our competitors' combined. Today, we manufacture close to 2,000 spreaders of all types every year and our spreaders are currently in use in 99 of the top-100 ports world- wide.
BROMMA sales and service network has a wide-reaching footprint. We are present with own sales offices on all continents, and with an extensive network of agents, we are able to support customers in every country in the world.
More information about BROMMA can be found on www.bromma.com
Making your next move count
Are you our new Structural Engineer who will develop expertise within structural calculations, finite element analyses, fatigue design of steel structures?
Bromma is now looking for self-driven, proactive and target oriented team member.
In this role you will assist to design and develop high quality products. Bromma is the industry's most experienced spreader manufacturer, known worldwide for crane spreaders of exceptional reliability. Innovation is an attitude in the mind we at BROMMA maintain at all levels. You will be part of a team and responsible for individual targets in terms of structural calculations. Also estimate, communicate and follow up development and component costs. Communicate with R&D in Sweden, Singapore & Malaysia and optional - visit customers locally and/or worldwide, follow deliveries to commission. The position is suitable for a fresh graduate or somebody with up to four years of relevant working experience.
We offer you a position in a global organization where you are challenged with interesting and diverse tasks within structural strength assessment, design and calculations. These tasks will provide a great opportunity for you to further develop your professional skills.
The location of this position is Kista, Sweden and you will report to Dr. Mansoor Khurshid, Head of Structural Science.
Main tasks and responsibilities:
In this role you will make hand and finite element analysis based numerical calculations on our products in compliance with internal or customer requirements. You will also make professional reports on the calculations including critical assessment. You will take part in the latest research within calculation standards and principles. Liaise with the R&D teams in Malaysia, Sweden & Singapore as well as suppliers and internal functions in the manufacturing plant and support product managers and sales with technical expertise and knowledge.
Ideally you have:
Master's Degree in Mechanical engineering, Solid mechanics, Aeronautical and Vehicle engineering, Material Science, production engineering.
Expertise in static, transient and dynamic finite element analysis.
Expertise in calculations with focus on strength and dynamics.
3D CAD modelling.
Knowledge of hand calculations, calculation standards and how to apply them.
Familiar with steel design, welding and manufacturing techniques is a plus
Having read courses about FEA, strength/mechanics of materials, weld mechanics, fatigue strength, static strength, testing techniques in solid mechanics, machine design is a plus.
Familiar with writing technical reports.
Skills in FEA based software such as Ansys, Autodesk Inventor Professional, Spaceclaim, Solid edge, Mathcad 15 or Mathcad prime is a plus.
You are fluent in spoken and written English. You are good at delivering results according to plan. You also possess problem solving and a hard working mentality.
You will be part of:
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing. In most of our positions, performance-based incentives are a part of your total package.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join:
For further information please contact Dr. Mansoor Khurshid, Head of Structural Science, by email at mansoor.khurshid@bromma.com
.
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 04.09.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
