Street Fundraiser for our Gothenburg Team
Läkare Utan Gränser / Försäljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla försäljarjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-18
Do you want to gain invaluable experience in communication and fundraising, while making friends for life and working in one of the world's largest medical aid organizations? Then you should work as a fundraiser!
Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is one of the world's largest medical humanitarian organizations and you can now enable our international mobile staff to save lives and alleviate suffering around the world.
In fact, you do not have to be a doctor to work with us! We are looking for new fundraisers to strengthen our team in Gothenburg. You are outgoing, curious and results-oriented and is looking for a part-time job. As a fundraiser, you will be part of the team that recruits new monthly donors by working on the street and knocking on doors, so that we can continue to save lives where the needs are greatest. As an ambassador for MSF you will be good at communicating, have a secure part-time job and have the opportunity to learn a lot of new things.
When you work as a fundraiser, you give our future monthly donors an invaluable personal meeting and collect donations that are crucial for us to be able to quickly be in the place where we are needed most. Together in the team you will motivate each other and be creative in the best way to get people to listen and reach out with our message.
MSF saves lives where the needs are greatest. In over 70 countries, we offer free care to people in need - no matter who, no matter where. Since we do not apply for state aid, financial support from private individuals is absolutely crucial. Therefore, we need more committed recruiters to recruit monthly donors. Maybe it's you?
YOU GET
The opportunity to become part of us at Médecins Sans Frontières and learn about our life-saving work around the world.
Training and coaching in sales and communication through practical exercises with experienced managers.
Team meetings with MSF's experienced international mobile staff
Teamwork in a young and exciting work environment.
Temporary employment for 12 months, part-time work for 2-5 days a week (we have a 6 month probation period).
Fixed hourly wage: SEK 150/hour. Our fundraisers do not receive a commission.
A meaningful job where you will feel involved in our work to save lives and alleviate suffering!
ARE YOU THE ONE WE ARE LOOKING FOR?
You are at least 18 years old
You have an interest in humanitarian work and share MSF's values
You want a part-time job and experience from communication and fundraising
You are social and enjoy working in places with many people
You are independent, results-oriented and triggered by challenges
You have good communication skills that you want to sharpen further
You speak fluent English, Swedish is valuable
It is valuable if you have experience from sales or fundraising work
Apply for the most meaningful job today with a CV and personal video via our recruitment system. The last day to apply is 30th of January, submit your application today, recruitment is ongoing. We do not accept applications via e-mail according to GDPR. Questions about the position? Contact Direct Dialogue Coordinator Mira Byvald, mira.byvald@stockholm.msf.org
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Läkare Utan Gränser
, https://lakareutangranser.se Jobbnummer
7357731