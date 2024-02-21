Streaming Data Developer
Join Flower as a Streaming Data Developer
What We Do
At Flower, we're leaders in enabling a sustainable future through our innovative energy solutions. Our Digital Power Refinery Platform acts as a virtual power plant, integrating a diverse range of generation, consumption, and storage assets to optimise electricity benefits across multiple levels. As we extend our groundbreaking services across Europe, we are looking to enhance our team with talented individuals passionate about making a difference.
The Team
Our team is at the heart of reshaping the energy landscape, focusing on renewable electricity. We share a vision of a sustainable future and work collaboratively to achieve our goals. We are currently seeking a skilled Streaming Data Developer to join our team in Stockholm. You will be instrumental in working on our intraday trading platform, ensuring seamless collaboration with our data scientists to maintain and deliver our trading strategy effectively on AWS.
About the Role
In this pivotal role, you will:
• Work closely with data scientists to deploy and automate trading strategies as code.
• Contribute to the automation and integration of models with our trading platform.
• Implement WebSocket-based applications for real-time market communications.
• Handle data collection through various protocols (e.g., WebSocket, REST), automating the processing and storage of this data.
• Apply your knowledge of streaming data tools (Apache Kafka & Flink, AWS Kinesis, etc.) to improve our data handling capabilities.
Who You Are
We are on the hunt for someone with a solid background in streaming data tools and an enthusiasm for technology-driven energy solutions. You should have:
• Experience as a developer, preferably with exposure to streaming data tools (e.g., Apache Kafka & Flink, AWS Kinesis).
• A good grasp of real-time communication protocols (WebSocket, MQTT, etc.) and experience with WebSocket client applications.
• Strong programming skills in languages such as Java, Python, or similar.
• An innovative and collaborative mindset, capable of thriving in a fast-paced environment.
Essential Traits:
• Social: You enjoy working in a team and have excellent communication skills.
• Responsible: You take ownership of your tasks and deliver results.
• Committed: You are dedicated to our mission of driving sustainable energy solutions.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
We also value experience in startup/scale-up environments.
What We Offer
Flower provides a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, and significant opportunities for professional growth and development. Join our team to be a key player in our success and help us attract the talent needed to drive our future.
Location
We appreciate the benefits of office collaboration but also support remote work. Our Stockholm office is conveniently located by the Gamla Stan subway station.
Apply
Please submit your CV and a brief motivational letter, sharing your unique personality and why you're excited to join Flower. The recruitment process involves meetings with our Talent Acquisition Manager, a technical interview with the team, and further discussions with our VP and CEO.
