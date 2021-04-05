Strategy Consultant and M&A to Ewellix in Gothenburg - Your Talent AB - Kontorsjobb i Göteborg
Strategy Consultant and M&A to Ewellix in Gothenburg
Your Talent AB / Kontorsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-05
Ewellix is a global innovator and manufacturer of linear motion and actuation solutions used in industrial automation, automotive assembly, medical applications and mobile machinery. Formerly part of SKF Group, the Ewellix Group consists of 16 sales units and nine factories. External net sales are approximately 2.3 SEK billion and we employ around 1200 people. Ewellix is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and is owned by Triton. Visit www.ewellix.com
About the job
The Group Strategy and M&A department is responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities and strategic projects for Ewellix- including industry analysis, strategy development, business development, M&A and post-transaction. We're looking for a Strategy and M&A consultant who is eager to work in a fast-moving company in a central position close to the Group management team, with the opportunity to learn, develop and drive key strategy projects? The position is located in Gothenburg and reports to the Group Strategy and M&A Manager.
Job description
In this position, you will work with both organic and in-organic business development projects with the aim to enable profitable growth in adjacent and new segments, markets and/or industry verticals. You will work with M&As and strategy projects and support the Group Strategy and M&A Manager in reaching our ambitious growth targets. Based on our corporate, business and product unit strategies, you will develop growth themes, source and nurture leads. In doing this you work together with stakeholders from different parts of the Ewellix Group.
Sourcing and networking with acquisition leads to assure a healthy pipeline supporting our in-organic growth targets
M&A screening and strategic assessments
Continuously challenging our ways of working within corporate development and M&A's by benchmarking us towards external best-practices and own lessons learned
Involvement in various corporate projects and responsibilities including strategic projects, steer KPIs, peer benchmarking, financial modelling etc
Building business cases and present to the executive management
Inventory / working capital optimization
Digital strategy Projects
Enhance Sector sales strategies and operational roadmaps
What about you?
You are a self-driven individual longing to work in fast-moving environment, you're analytical and business minded and like to "take ownership" of the tasks and projects you are involved in. With your outstanding people skills, you easily interact and build networks with stakeholders on all levels, and as a team player. You're a good communicator capable of presenting complex information in a concatenated and pedagogical way.
MSc or a Master's in Economics or Business Administration
3-5 years of relevant professional experience from a similar role
Management Consulting background or from a similar role in a multinational company
Experience from the manufacturing industry is beneficial
High proficiency in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
In-depth knowledge in the areas of business evaluation, financial modelling and valuation, with a strong ability to perform a complete financial analysis
Excellent analytical, conceptual and communication skills
Fluency in English and Swedish
Application and Contact
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this role please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851 johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-05
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Your Talent AB
Jobbnummer
5671926
