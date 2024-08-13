Strategy and Operational Excellence Manager at Safe & Efficient Driving
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
About us:
The Safe & Efficient Driving (SED) product development stream is a newly formed engineering department within Vehicle Technology at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. We lead and develop Safety and efficiency software solutions for safe and sustainable transportation.
Our products consist of software and hardware related to Active and Passive safety for trucks we also develop tactical and strategic software solutions to improve efficiency and productivity of the transportation industry.
In our management team for Safe and Efficient Driving, you will find an open mindset with a strong value creation focus. We are a growing team of engineers with diverse backgrounds, skills, and playful attitudes. With a curious mindset about the world, we believe in bringing out the best in every person and harnessing the true power of people.
Grab the opportunity to join our team today!
About the role.
As the Operational Excellence Manager, you will play a pivotal role in leading our strategic and operational efficiency initiatives. This position offers a unique opportunity to drive both short-term actions and long-term strategic projects, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and operational excellence across our organization.
With close cooperation between the VP and the SED management team members, you will set the direction for the future and drive the development of our strategic business plan for continued success. With your selfless personality, you can collaborate with your colleagues globally. But you also like to work independently. The work environment is important to you. That's why you drive the SED culture and engagement in the right direction and make sure people enjoy their tasks and grow in their professions. By listening to our employees and colleagues, you will make sure to define tasks and activities regarding teams' training and competence development. Welcome to an exciting role where you truly can make a difference and play a vital role in our organization.
Additional responsibilities are:
You will plan, lead, document, and follow up team meetings while supporting and securing the collaboration with the GTT cross-functional Way-of-Working network. You will secure the communication and support collaboration within and across Technology Streams and report Metrics and KPIs within SED. With your strategic thinking mindset, you will lead the strategic priority work within SED and coordinate operational efficiency activities. As a leader, you will also represent the SED organization in several local and global forums and networks.
We are looking for you who...
• has a strategic thinking and strong leadership skills. You are a relationship builder and enjoy collaborating with a wide network of colleagues. You are an inspiring person who loves to see people and technology development under your leadership. We also think you are eager to be a part of a company that does good for society and the people in it - making products that are 100% safe, 100% fossil-free, and 100% more productive. With your solid knowledge, you are a key player in creating solutions that are used around the world. Lastly, we think you are a go-getter who likes to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
Requirements:
* Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering or equivalent
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
* Leadership experience from line or project management is plus, also if you have experience from leading a team in agile development.
* You have a genuine interest in inspiring and developing people and technology
* A collaborative and relationship-building mindset, with the ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
Why Volvo Group Trucks Technology?
Welcome to a warm atmosphere where you will surround yourself with friendly colleagues and be a part of an emphatic management. Here, you will work where the future is - develop exciting products at the forefront of our industry and making our world a better place to be. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different parts of the organization and different cultures. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
So, you want to apply?
If our spirit, adaptability and customer-focused mindset light your inner fire, we might be a great match!
Feel free to contact our Talent acquisition partner, Batool Malik at batool.malik@consultant.volv
o
LAST APPLICATION DATE: 3rd SEPTEMBER 2024
