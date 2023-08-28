Strategisk inköpare - Scania Customized Solutions
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-08-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Take this opportunity and join our fantastic team. With us, you will focus on continuous improvements to supply premium products to our end customers. This is an exciting next job if you are searching for the best of two worlds, commercialism with technical aspects and working in an international company driving the shift for a sustainable future.
Commercial Operations within purchasing were established to accelerate the integration of purchasing activities within Scania 's worldwide sales and service organization. The tasks ahead of us are ambitious with tough goals of lead time reductions, savings, and value creation to be achieved by bundling volumes, standardization between different countries, synergizing between Scania products and supplier products, and at the same time improving service to our customers. We are now looking for a Strategic Purchaser (or Sourcing Manager as we say at Scania) to join our Central team in Södertälje.
The team
We are a great and fun team. We all have our own responsibilities to drive, but the key for us is to always support and learn from each other. The colleagues in the team are focused on commodities for the global service network e.g. workshop equipment, IS/IT, Travel, and Facilities management.
Do you enjoy a leader who values straightforward communication, clarity, and humor highly?
I have been a leader for 30 years in various types of businesses and industries. For the past fifteen years, I have worked as a leader here at Scania, first in IT and now in Purchasing.
What makes me happy at Scania is the great cohesion we have and that I as a leader am given the opportunity to be challenged and developed together with my co-workers. One of the reasons why many of us choose to stay at Scania is that we can take on challenges in different parts of our business, which enables us to build on the knowledge and experience we have. Respect for the individual and taking advantage of our differences and experiences is the basis for us to succeed together. Saying what we think and daring to try new alternatives is also a prerequisite for us to thrive, develop and deliver together.
The Job
Working as a strategic purchaser you will be responsible for the development and implementation of purchasing activities throughout Scania. You will be responsible for certain procurement areas e.g. service operations and IS/IT. For these areas, you actively will work with segment strategies, sourcing plans, and drive activities. To be successful in this role it would help you to be proactive, structured, communicative, and attentive to details as well as enjoy working with the broader perspective. This is because you will be in contact with many people and sometimes be discussing requirements, consequences, and new ways of sourcing. In this role, English will be your main working language.
Your profile
We are looking for a team player who has a high level of self-motivation. You take initiative, start activities and achieve results. You also like to be service-minded and enjoy varied tasks. Another important quality for achieving success in this role is the ability to develop and maintain a broad network of contacts. You have several years of purchasing experience.
You have experience in e.g. design, construction, project management
Fluent in English and Swedish is meritorious.
A university degree is also an advantage.
If you think you fit this description and like the idea of joining a commercial and international environment with great opportunities for
professional development, then we would love to hear from you!
For further information please contact
Adrienne Adilz, Purchasing Manager Commodity Commercial Operations, adrienne.adilz@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV, and copies of any certificates. We will interview applicants continuously throughout
the recruitment process. Apply no later than August 21, 2023.
A background check might be conducted for this position. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8066066