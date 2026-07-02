Strategic Sourcing Project Manager
Avaron AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2026-07-02
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Örebro
, Arboga
, Karlskoga
, Nacka
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a key role in a global indirect sourcing organization where complex initiatives drive value across regions, functions, and categories. In this position, you represent sourcing in group-level projects and help turn broad business needs into structured, scalable, and sustainable sourcing solutions.
You will work in an international, matrix environment with close collaboration across category management, regional sourcing teams, business stakeholders, and subject-matter experts. The role combines strategic thinking with hands-on execution, giving you the chance to influence major sourcing decisions, improve ways of working, and support long-term transformation.
This is an exciting opportunity for you if you enjoy leading high-impact initiatives, navigating complexity, and driving sourcing excellence in a collaborative global setting.
Job DescriptionYou will lead and execute group-wide RFx and negotiation projects across multiple regions and business areas.
You will drive supplier consolidation and harmonization initiatives to create stronger alignment and long-term value.
You will manage spot sourcing events and other time-sensitive initiatives that require structured and efficient execution.
You will support and lead sourcing activities connected to post-merger integration programs.
You will drive category transitions in close collaboration with category owners and relevant stakeholders.
You will run cross-divisional sourcing waves and group-level sourcing initiatives from planning through implementation.
You will lead new sourcing initiatives and help establish first-time category setups where structure and direction are needed.
You will conduct complex negotiations, including should costing and e-auctions.
You will ensure a structured handover to category teams after award and implementation.
You will safeguard sourcing governance, methodology, and best practices while promoting sustainability, compliance, and responsible sourcing.
RequirementsSignificant experience in strategic sourcing or procurement project management
Strong analytical and negotiation skills, with the ability to manage complex RFx processes
Experience leading cross-functional initiatives with multiple stakeholders
Good understanding of business dynamics across regions and functions
Experience working in a global or matrix organization
University degree in business, engineering, supply chain, or equivalent experience
Fluent English, written and spoken
Nice to haveExperience in IT sourcing
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8010454-2082922". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Örebro Station (visa karta
)
703 42 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9989872