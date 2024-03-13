Strategic Sourcing Manager to Schenker!

For DB Schenker, the employee is the most important success factor. With us, you contribute, together with 76,000 colleagues worldwide, to an important function in the society. DB Schenker Nordic with its 7,000 employees around 80 locations, offers everything from land transport, international sea and air freight as well as consulting services to warehouse and logistics solutions. DB Schenker is an important part in society, by ensuring the availability of medicine, food and other goods.
Play fair with people & the planet is one of DB Schenker's fundamental values. As a company, this means that we take a social responsibility to improve the world for our people, our customers and future generations.
We promote a healthy workplace where you have the opportunity to develop, are motivated by good leaders and good colleagues and preserve the balance between work and private life. We look positively on diversity and have a strong team spirit and a great community.
If you want to be part of our continued journey - you are welcome to send in your application!
We are now looking for two Strategic Sourcing Managers, for a permanent employment. In this is role you are responsible for managing the strategic/tactical procurement activities above the threshold of 50k EUR within the cluster. You are focusing on executing sourcing activities including supplier identification, managing requests for quotes (RFQs), bid evaluation, contract negotiation, and awarding and managing established supplier relations. You work closely with internal stakeholders to meet operational needs while optimizing costs, quality, and supplier performance. You will report to the Head of Procurement Cluster Nordics. The location of employment is in Gothenburg, Sweden. As the Strategic Sourcing Manager, you are responsible for:
Sourcing Execution & Supplier Coordination
* Executing end-to-end procurement processes.
* Close alignment and coordination of sourcing activities with other clusters.
* Collaborating with suppliers to obtain quotes, negotiate pricing and terms, resolve issues, and ensure timely delivery of goods and services.
* Maintaining effective communication channels with suppliers to address inquiries and manage relationships.
Contract Management & Supplier Relationship Management:
* Conducting contract management activities.
* Maintaining contract documentation.
* Fostering positive relationships with suppliers.
* Conducting regular supplier meetings and identifying opportunities for improvement or value-added initiatives.
Process Improvement & Stakeholder Collaboration:
* Identifying process areas for improvement within the procurement function.
* Proposing and implementing process enhancements to optimize procurement operations, streamline workflows, and increase efficiency.
* Collaborating with internal stakeholders, including Global and Regional Category Management, operations, Outsourcing provider and finance, to ensure alignment and effective execution of sourcing activities.
* Providing support and guidance to operational teams and businesses to establish and enhance efficient and lean order processes.
Data Analysis and Reporting & Transition and Migration:
* Collecting, analyzing, and reporting procurement data to support decision-making, measure performance, and identify trends.
* Generating regular reports on key metrics, such as spend analysis, cost savings, supplier performance, and compliance.
* Supporting the initial migration of operational and tactical tasks to the Outsourcing provider.
* Providing guidance to stakeholders to ensure smooth interfaces and a successful change into the new operating model.
Required experience & skills
We are looking for you with the capability to handle different demands, categories and negotiations, with a solid understanding of procurement processes, supplier management, and contract administration. As well as a collaborative and strategic mindset, it is also important to be able to prioritize and always to keep a problem-solving approach. But also below:
* University degree in business administration, supply chain management, or a related field.
* Proven experience in strategic/tactical procurement, preferably in Indirect Procurement.
* Experienced in utilizing procurement tools, proficient in data analysis methods including Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and strong willingness to embrace new technologies.
* Fluent skills in English and Swedish or Finnish, both in spoken and written are required.
Information and application
For questions, please contact Sanna Nyman Alenäs, P&O Business Partner via sanna.nymanalenaes@dbschenker.com
.
Applications are handled continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline (2024-03-31), so please send your application as soon as possible. The recruitment process consists, among other things, of selection, interview and reference taking. As part of the recruitment process, a background check is carried out on final candidates.
