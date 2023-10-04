Strategic Sourcing Manager
We have invented a solar cell technology that enables endless energy, Powerfoyle. Not only will it change the world, but it also means you will work with leading technology, science, and machines - all under the same roof in our urban factories. We are passionate about the potential of our technology to make products better and easier to use. We build the next generation of clean green industry and unite in the vision of touching the lives of a billion people.
WHO WE ARE
We are on an exciting journey to bring our groundbreaking solar cell technology to the world. Sprung out of the solid Swedish industrial heritage, we are now in the stage of industrializing at scale to create real, impactful change.
A novel technology means that most of what we do has never been done before. It's challenging to create something new, and at Exeger we embrace that challenge with grit and passion, because we know that what we do matters.
WHO ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Our Sourcing team are now looking for a self-driven, business oriented and communicative Strategic Sourcing Manager who enjoys a fast-paced environment. You will get the chance to make a real impact. To thrive in this role you are a social networker and relationship builder who like to communicate with the entire organization as well as with external parties and suppliers. You are a natural problem solver - or better said, you see possibilities instead of problems with a positive attitude. In addition, you have a strong business acumen, are goal- and result driven and have great experiences of Sourcing.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
• 5+ years' experience in a Strategic Sourcing Manager role or equivalent
• BSc or MSc degree within BA, or similar as well as purchasing/sourcing education
• Experience from negotiating contracts with excellent understanding of legal language and contract terminology
• Knowledge of some ERP system, preferably Monitor and Dynamics BC as well as great knowledge of MS Office
• Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
• Drivers licence is required
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Strategic Sourcing Manager at Exeger you will play a key part in co-developing the Sourcing function to meet Exegers goals. You will work broad with strategic sourcing activities and be responsible for developing supplier- and category strategies for Direct Materials. You will work close with both R&D, to keep track of technology changes and run dual source activities, as well as with Quality - to plan and conduct supplier audits. In addition, you will work with implementation of new routines and processes that need to be put in place.
• Measure and follow up performance within the category
• Independently driving supplier meetings to go through the business operation and supplier performance
• Perform spend analysis, risk analysis and action plans
• Continuously contribute to the development of our purchasing processes and supporting processes
• Handle Supplier escalations
• Negotiate agreements
• Be the link between Sourcing and Supply Chain Manager
• Support and coach the Sourcing team and prioritize the work in close interaction with Head of Supply Chain
• International travels will occur
EXEGERIANS
At Exeger we are many things, innovators and industrialists, visionaries and doers. You'll team up with world leading experts continuously expanding the possible. We embrace differences and our behavior expectations support and boost the Employeeship which is all about acting curious, determined, responsible and being yourself.
We are confident in our product and our ability to bring it to the world. By combining different perspectives and skills, we push the boundaries of science and technology while always focusing on the common goal and vision. Our success is based on a cross-functional collaboration, as we grow and learn from each other.
WHAT NOW
Please send your application via Exeger's career page. If you do not have a resume at hand, you are welcome to apply with your LinkedIn-profile.
THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS
When you have applied, an automized confirmation e-mail will be sent to you. The hiring team will then review all applicants together. If selected to the next step, you will be asked to finalize an analytical and personality test from Alva Labs. Then you will be invited for interviews together with hiring manager and/or team and talent partner. Cases or scenarios might be used during the process. Reference- and background check is mandatory.
MORE ABOUT EXEGER & OUR CULTURE
Exeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all forms of light into electrical energy. This material, Powerfoyle, is the world's only fully customizable solar cell. With its superior design properties, it can be integrated seamlessly into any electronic device.
Powerfoyle enhances every product it is integrated into with extended or even unlimited battery life, putting the power of cutting-edge solar cell technology directly in the hands of people. Exeger is leading the way to energy independence through more sustainable and user-friendly products. Ersättning
