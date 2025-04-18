Strategic Research Lead Net Zero Technologies
2025-04-18
The International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM) is seeking a motivated and visionary Strategic Research Lead to design and drive national and international collaborations in the field of Net-Zero technologies. This role is ideal for an individual capable of building interdisciplinary research groups aligned with EU funding calls and contributing to innovations in sustainability and materials science.
The successful candidate will work closely with IAAM leadership to identify emerging research topics such as Net Zero Energy Systems, Low Carbon Materials, Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCUS), Smart Decarbonization, and Green Hydrogen. You will be responsible for building both national and international research consortia, leading proposal development efforts, and securing European funding opportunities such as Horizon Europe.
The goal of this role is to build research capacity, secure competitive funding, and advance translational environmental technologies.
Key Responsibilities
Track and Analyze Funding Priorities: Monitor global and EU funding priorities (e.g., Horizon Europe, EIC, LIFE, etc.) related to Net-Zero technologies.
Develop High-Impact Research Themes: Identify and develop cutting-edge research areas aligned with IAAM's focus on sustainability and materials science.
Consortium Formation: Initiate and lead the formation of both national and international consortia to tackle Net-Zero challenges.
Strategic Partnerships: Build strategic relationships with universities, research centers, startups, and industry partners to facilitate joint research.
Partner Alignment: Facilitate early-stage partner alignment, including the creation of MoUs and Letters of Intent, for joint proposals.
Proposal Writing: Lead and coordinate the writing of proposals for EU funding programs, ensuring technical compliance, scientific excellence, and alignment with call objectives.
Budget and Timeline Coordination: Coordinate budgets, timelines, and deliverables for proposal submissions.
Representation at Events: Represent IAAM at events, info days, consortium meetings, and policy roundtables.
Networking: Engage with Swedish, EU as well as international agencies, climate innovation platforms, and global sustainability stakeholders to expand IAAM's network.
Capacity Building: Conduct proposal writing workshops, matchmaking sessions, and other capacity-building activities within IAAM.
Key KPIs/Expectations
Consortium Formation: Launch at least 5+ consortia per year.
Proposal Submissions: Coordinate 3-5 major EU funding proposals annually.
Funding Success: Secure at least 2 funded projects within 18 months.
Strategic Partnerships: Engage 5+ partners per year across academia, industry, and public bodies.
Internal Engagement: Conduct 2+ workshops/trainings per year on EU proposal development.
Visibility and Representation: Represent IAAM at least 2+ EU-level events annually.
Note: The areas highlighted in bold are KPI Areas.
Qualifications
PhD or equivalent experience in environmental science, engineering, chemistry, energy systems, or sustainable materials.
Strong understanding of EU funding mechanisms, particularly Horizon Europe, LIFE, or similar frameworks.
Proven experience in building and managing international research consortia.
Demonstrated ability to lead and contribute significantly to competitive project proposals.
Excellent written and spoken English communication skills.
Preferred Attributes:
Experience in coordinating or participating in national, EU and international-funded research projects.
Active network of research collaborators in the Sweden, EU and globally.
Knowledge of TRLs, circular economy, and systems innovation.
Why IAAM?
Founded in 2010, IAAM is a global non-profit organization with an international network of scientists and researchers from 125+ countries. Our vision is to "Advance materials towards global excellence." As a part of the IAAM community, you will have access to a vast network of academia, industry, and policymakers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18

E-post: careers@iaamonline.org
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18
International Association Of Advanced Materials
590 53 ULRIKA Jobbnummer
9294774