Strategic Purchaser to Kollmorgen
2022-12-22
We're looking for you who have been working for a few years within procurement and wants to expand your skills within sourcing and supply chain management in a Strategic Purchaser role! We are a global high-tech product company and we have been developing world-leading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems for the last 50 years and we have a prosperous future ahead of us since the market growth is huge!
About the position
As a Strategic Purchaser, you will be a part of our Supply Chain & Hardware Engineering department. We have an outsourced supply chain (EMS, warehouse/logistics, IT) and we are on a journey, moving from being a more traditional purchasing of direct material to a broader scope. Our ambition is to be a key function for the company in terms of reaching our strategic goals by developing and enabling supplier collaboration in line with our needs for hardware, software and services.
With us, you get to take a lot of personal responsibility with your overall goals of developing quality, delivery, and cost through, among other things, the following tasks:
• Sourcing and selection of the right suppliers
• Risk management of the supply chain
• Develop effective supplier relationships (quality, delivery, cost, innovation, collaboration)
• To request and review quotations and lead negotiations
• Develop agreements to support commercial intent and by that support optimized business solutions - for a spectrum of commodity types
• Develop and implement the sourcing and supply chain strategy.
• Collaborate with and support the Operational Buyers
Since you will be the only Strategic Purchaser, your work will be varied, and your working days will look different. You will work strategically but also at a detailed level. This position is for you who are looking for a broader role where you will get a lot of interaction both internally and externally through different projects, suppliers, and other stakeholders.
The products and suppliers are mainly within the area of electronics, but you will also be handling the strategic purchasing of software and services. You will get good opportunities to develop yourself within the area of purchasing as well as other closely related fields.
We are looking for you
• . who have been working for a few years within procurement of technical products and wants to continue to expand or deepen your skills within sourcing and supply chain management. You are interested in developing our business and support our strategy and we want you to be motivated by the need of keeping up with what happens in our industry due to an innovative and changing environment.
You communicate in a business-like manner and initiate activities to reach both short and long-term goals with the ability to adapt to prevailing situations. With us, everyone also needs to have a constant customer focus with the ability to think critically and act in time to be a couple of steps ahead. You need to have a creative mindset and enjoy to continuously try new ways in order to solve problems that may occur.
Must have
To be successful in this role, you need to have:
• Degree in economics or engineering or have specialized training in Purchasing and Supply Management.
• Experience from working with strategic purchasing of hardware in a technical industry with documented experience in agreement negotiations, sourcing, and contract writing.
• Experience in improvement and strategy work and international negotiations.
• Since we are global company and this role requires a lot of communication and interactions, you need to be fluent in both Swedish and in English, spoken and written.
Meritorious
• Experience of purchasing electronics
• Experience of purchasing software
About us
Kollmorgen is a global company which develops motion control and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and works with customers in many different industries all over the world.
Kollmorgen Automation is a part of Kollmorgen Corporation and we have our Swedish headquarter in Mölndal. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of AGVs and Mobile Robots. The about 100 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Free parking outside our office , and also charging stations for you who drive an electric car
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
A part from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Full-time employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want do develop yourself together with us!
Welcome with your application!
Check out more open positions
follow us on Facebook
get to know us better through our Candidate Blog
and see videos about our products at our Youtube channel!
