Strategic purchaser | Saab | Göteborg
2023-08-30
Are you ready for your next challenge within purchasing? Do you have experience with negotiating? Are you a teamplayer who wants to work in a global company? Then we have the job for you! We at Jefferson Wells are looking for our next strategic purchaser for Saab in Göteborg. We welcome your application today!
City: Göteborg
Start: As soon as possible
Assignment: This is an consultant assignment where you will be employed by us at Jefferson Wells and work with the customer. It is ongoing for at least six months with a good chance of extension.
As a Strategic Purchaser you work within one of the categories across Saab Surveillance's four sites in Gothenburg, Huskvarna, Järfälla and Arboga. The category teams each consists of Strategic and Operative purchasers, 14-17 persons located at the different sites. This position will be based in Gothenburg.
As a Strategic Purchaser, you will be part of a team driving the strategic agenda in relation to key suppliers and cutting-edge technology for Saab Surveillance's products. You will have an account responsibility for strategic suppliers, meaning commercial responsibility to secure optimized business solutions for Saab. You will work closely with production, product management, product design and suppliers to align requirements and find opportunities to add value for Saab in terms of quality, cost and technology. You will also be responsible for supplier performance, supporting the organization for escalated issues.
The Strategic Purchasers have an important role in development projects to drive sourcing activities and commercially sound decisions within each project. Your responsibilities are to focus on long-term cost activities, set up supplier agreements, and continuously govern and improve cooperation with our suppliers.
In this role you might also be assigned to specific projects, such as strategic make-buy decisions or localization of supply chain in strategic countries.
About you:
We are looking for you who have a strong business understanding and acumen, with a drive to improve and challenge our business with a commercial and analytical approach. You have the ability to think and act strategically to reach our targets, and since your success is highly dependent on the close cooperation with internal stakeholders and suppliers we believe that you are a true team player and great communicator.
Further we believe that you have:
* Ability to develop agreements to support commercial intent
* Legal and commercial experience
* Proven ability in driving effective supplier relations
* Great commitment to support and generate energy into our teams
* Well orientated in management systems, Code of Conduct, ERP systems
* Excellent skills in spoken and written English and Swedish
Vad vi på Jefferson Wells kan erbjuda dig:
Jefferson Wells är specialister på kompetensförsörjning av chefer och specialister. Vi är ett av få bolag som samarbetar med företag, myndigheter och organisationer inom privat och offentlig sektor i hela Sverige. Våra konsultchefer har gedigen kunskap inom just ditt område. Som konsult hos oss är din karriär och utveckling alltid i fokus. Vår verksamhet bygger på att våra anställda trivs och utvecklas. Vi erbjuder en trygg anställning med allt vad det innebär: månadslön, kollektivavtal, försäkringar m.m. Läs mer om hur det är att vara konsult på Jefferson Wells: https://www.jeffersonwells.se/sv/karriar/konsult-pa-jefferson-wellsPubliceringsdatum2023-08-30Så ansöker du
Varmt välkommen med din ansökan genom att registrera ditt CV, urval sker löpande.
Har du frågor om tjänsten eller rollen som konsult är du välkommen att kontakta talent acquisition specialist Filippa Müntzing på mejl filippa.muntzing@jeffersonwells.se Ersättning
