Strategic Purchaser Electronics
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ängelholm
2024-04-19
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Strategic Purchaser Electronics
At Koenigsegg, we redefine the limits of automotive innovation. As a global leader in high-performance vehicle manufacturing, we are seeking a talented individual to join our team and contribute to our success. As an employee at Koenigsegg, you are expected to embody our values and actively engage in results-driven continuous improvement, adhering to the Koenigsegg Way.
The Role
This position is pivotal in advancing the procurement of electronics, encompassing high and low voltage parts, harnesses, PCB/PCBA, box build, sensors, displays, audio systems and more. The role is diverse, primarily focusing on strategic purchasing responsibilities, with additional project purchasing responsibilities for key high voltage electronic components. The category itself is fast-moving, with a broad supplier base. If the system or component does not exist on the market, it is the role of our Strategic Purchaser to help find a supplier who will develop it together with us.
Duties & Responsibilities
As a Strategic Purchaser, you will be an integral part of the Category team, taking ownership of all suppliers within the category. Key responsibilities include:
- Develop and implement category strategies, elevating the current supplier base to excellence.
- Maintain a mid to long-term perspective on supplier selection, ensuring the current and future supplier base supports Koenigsegg's competitiveness.
- Collaborate closely with Suppliers, Project Purchasers, Engineering, Program Managers, and Quality to ensure seamless project deliverables.
- Ensure the correct supplier base and results, focusing on compliance, cost-effectiveness, timely delivery, and quality.
- Manage commercial relationships, including contract terms & conditions and annual negotiations when required.
- Establish category teams involving cross-functional stakeholders.
Develop and oversee the Business Plan for assigned categories, including the annual cost reduction and improvement plans.
- Measure and manage supplier and contract performance across all aspects, emphasizing Supplier Relationship Management.
- Identify and understand potential risks across the entire Supply Chain cycle, preparing and implementing contingency plans.
- Drive the Supplier entry and exit/switch process.
For this position, we are looking for someone with passion for business, results, and hands-on execution.
We believe you are an open-minded self-starter with the ability to adapt, improvise and problem solve, working independently on multiple tasks. Having the ability to deal with urgent requests to mitigate unforeseen problems creatively and effectively is essential. In addition, a background in engineering will be of great benefit. You value close collaboration with your suppliers and are actively meeting and discussing continuous improvement of the relationship and business results.
You are motivated by working cross-functionally in a team-oriented working environment where learning and developing together is the recipe for success.
- Master or bachelor's degree in engineering and business or other relevant education
- 5 years' proven experience in the field of Strategic Sourcing preferably within the automotive industry and/or within electronics.
- Excellent negotiation skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Project management capabilities and experience from working in product development projects is a plus
- Proficient in Excel, MS Project, Power Point, Word, ERP systems (Monitor or equivalent)
- Advanced oral and written communication skills in English, suitable for both large groups and senior management. Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
- Strong business acumen.
- Results-driven and able to contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
Availability
- Immediately / According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Join Koenigsegg and play a crucial role in shaping the future of high-performance automotive innovation.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8626543