Strategic Purchaser
Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Karlskrona
2023-07-06
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB i Karlskrona
Job description
As a part of the purchasing department, you will be working in an international environment, where you are responsible to create and develop the supplier base within your area of responsibility. Cross functional work with other functions is important and you will take the lead within your commodity. The position requires travelling.
You will be based in in Karlskrona, Sweden and report to Fredrik Hansson, Purchasing Manager.
Mission
Your mission is to safeguard a stable and positive development of the Total Cost of ownership (incl. Quality-, Delivery and Cost-parameters).
With contracts, agreements and a strategic approach you provide conditions that will secure material supply in line with our targets.
You actively participate in our product development projects, and you integrate our suppliers in the product development process
You will together with Supplier Quality Assurance( SQA) team do supplier evaluations and Audits
Qualifications and Experience Levels
You have a university degree or similar within a relevant field (commercial/business or engineering)
You are commercially oriented and have experience from strategic purchasing in an international environment and have good knowledge of contract management and solid negotiation skills.
Personal Skills and Attributes
Focused, target driven with a positive attitude.
Competent in problem solving, planning and decision making.
A self-starter, motivated and able to positively motivate others.
Strong verbal and presentation skills in English.
We offer
Employment at leading supplier of high tech soil and asphalt rollers.
Support from experienced colleagues in an informal setting.
A company that offers internal career paths both locally and internationally.
2000 SEK per annum for gym membership etc.
An extra 10% payment in addition to the statutory compensation for parental leave.
Complimentary coffee and fruit.
Canteen/café and gym on site.
Our core values are built on autonomy, audacity and fulfilling our commitments.
Come and develop your future together with us as a "Partner on the Road Ahead"!
Country and city
Karlskrona, Sweden
Vi tillämpar löpande urval i rekryteringsprocessen.
Recruiting manager and contact person
Fredrik Hansson, Purchasing Manager
Phone number: 070-2445362 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB
(org.nr 556068-6577)
Industrivägen 2 (visa karta
)
371 23 KARLSKRONA Jobbnummer
7947250