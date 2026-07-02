Strategic Purchaser - Automotive E/E Components & Systems
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ängelholm
2026-07-02
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
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, Helsingborg
, Malmö
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We are looking for a driven Strategic Purchaser to take ownership of sourcing and supplier management within automotive electrical and electronic components, wiring harnesses, and safety systems.
In this role, you will develop and execute sourcing strategies, secure competitive supplier agreements, manage supplier performance, and support both product development and serial production. You will work closely with engineering, quality, production, logistics, and finance to ensure the right supplier base, cost structure, and supply chain resilience.
This is a key role for someone who combines commercial strength with technical understanding and enjoys working close to both suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and execute sourcing strategies for automotive E/E components, wiring harnesses, safety systems, and related technologies.
Lead supplier selection, RFQs, negotiations, contract discussions, and commercial follow-up.
Build and manage strong supplier relationships, ensuring performance in cost, quality, delivery, capacity, and innovation.
Drive cost optimization through negotiations, value engineering, alternative sourcing, design-to-cost, and process improvements.
Monitor market trends, cost drivers, lead times, technology shifts, and supplier risks within the automotive E/E area.
Identify and mitigate risks related to supplier capacity, component availability, single-source dependency, obsolescence, quality issues, and supply disruptions.
Collaborate closely with engineering, R&D, quality, production, logistics, finance, and project teams from early development through industrialization and serial production.
Support new product development and sourcing projects by ensuring early supplier involvement, cost transparency, manufacturability, and alignment between technical and commercial requirements.
Prepare and present clear analysis, business cases, supplier performance updates, and sourcing recommendations.
Your Profile
We are looking for a hands-on, business-minded purchaser with strong drive, structure, and ownership. You are confident in negotiations, comfortable working with technical topics, and able to balance cost, quality, delivery, risk, and long-term supplier value.
You enjoy working in a fast-moving environment where priorities can change quickly. You solve problems independently, manage multiple activities in parallel, and handle urgent supplier or supply chain challenges with a calm and solution-oriented mindset.
You build trust easily with suppliers and internal stakeholders and know how to turn collaboration into measurable business results.
Qualifications
Master's degree in Engineering, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or a related field.
At least 5 years of experience in strategic sourcing, purchasing, or supplier management, preferably within automotive or technical manufacturing.
Experience with automotive E/E components, wiring harnesses, safety systems, sensors, control units, connectors, electronic components, or similar technologies.
Strong negotiation, supplier management, and stakeholder management skills.
Good understanding of supplier markets, cost structures, quality requirements, and supply chain risks.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to turn data into clear recommendations.
Experience from cross-functional sourcing, development, industrialization, or cost-reduction projects.
Project management experience is a plus.
Good knowledge of procurement systems, sourcing tools, ERP systems, and Microsoft Office.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible – requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018)
262 66 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
9990238