Strategic Project Manager - Traton R&d Strategy
2024-08-29
Do you want to be part of setting up the new TRATON R&D?
The function TRATON R&D Strategy is being formed and will have the task of setting up the way of working of our new TRATON R&D organization. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to impact the future setup and way of working in this new cross-site, cross-time zones and cross-cultural organization.
The team TRATON R&D Management System & Support will work strategically in close collaboration with the R&D Management team to define the Management system, the way we make decisions in the new organization, both formally (such as governance, decision meetings, and mandates) and the informal decision support (such as culture, expectations and operational principles).
We will bring in the knowledge and experience from the current way of working in the TRATON Group brands and combine that with an outside benchmark to set up a new management system, governance and operational principles for TRATON R&D according to our group Core values.
The team will be small, and tight-knit with a dynamic sharing of tasks and rely on collaboration with many outside stakeholders to meet our objectives. The team will be cross-site across TRATON R&D.
What we can offer
• The chance to make an impact at a high strategic level for the new TRATON R&D organization
• Relationship building at a high level within the R&D organization, ensuring input from each R&D Area in setting up the future TRATON R&D governance and operational principles
• Membership in a strong diverse cross-site team working together to solve problems and committed to finding the best solutions for TRATON R&D
• The chance to develop yourself and to work in a global network with colleagues from all sites
• Location: Any TRATON R&D site (preferably Munich, Lisle or Sodertalje)
What skills do you need to bring with you to be able to succeed
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced Strategic Project Manager to join our team. This role is crucial for driving our key strategic initiatives for the TRATON R&D Management system implementation. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in either leadership, project management, or other extensive experience from R&D at one of the TRATON brands. You may be a manager wanting to take a break from line management for a few years to take on this strategic challenge or an experienced generalist or specialist within one of the TRATON brands with a strong track record and the ability to see the big picture.
Personal success factors:
• High social intelligence and ability to be a true collaborator
• Self-driven with a focus on solutions and goal orientation
• The ability to see past the immediate details and grasp the bigger picture
• An ability to succeed in situations that are fast-changing and fast-paced
• The attitude of finding solutions rather than listing problems
• Languages: English is a must / German, Swedish, Portuguese and other languages a plus
• Extensive experience working with leadership, project management or R&D within one of the TRATON brands
Who I am as a manager
I am 38 years old and have been working within the TRATON group for the last 13 years, of which the last 9 years in different management roles. I want my leadership to be based on Empowerment, Transparency and Growth. I trust the team to set the best strategies to meet our objectives and provide you with the mandate for decisions and opportunities to shine. At the same time, I will always be there to support and have your back. If my team was a singing group I would be the bass, setting the rhythm and ground notes that everyone else can fall back on and provide the backdrop to enable others to solo.
I believe that it's important to have fun at work and to create an atmosphere of honesty and trust in the team where we share our opinions freely and solve problems together. I aim to support your growth and hope that you will also feedback and challenge me on our journey together.
For more information
Interested in joining us? Please contact Louise Kampen, Head of Management system & support, Strategy, TRATON Group R&D, louise.kampen@scania.com
or apply.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 15 September 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
