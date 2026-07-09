Strategic Project Manager - Drive Data & Technology Transformation
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Join us in leading high-impact initiatives that set direction and accelerate Swedbank's data and technology transformation. As part of Transformation & Operational Excellence within Group Technology & Data, you will play a key role in shaping how the bank evolves. Our team is responsible for driving strategic initiatives, improving efficiency and supporting the execution of our technology and data strategy.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Lead strategic and operational efficiency improvements across our technology and data organisation, ensuring measurable impact.
Collaborate with C-level executives and senior stakeholders to drive alignment, support decision-making and deliver measurable improvements in productivity and performance.
Own the full problem‐solving cycle; from defining challenges to identifying root causes and developing actionable plans.
Translate analysis into clear, insight-driven recommendations to support strategic decision-making.
Lead change and adoption efforts to ensure that strategic initiatives translate into everyday ways of working.
Use data to inform decision making, measure progress and support our overall transformation journey.
What is needed in this role:
Strong skills in structured problem-solving, analytical thinking and executive-level communication.
Curious and result-oriented mindset with a structured, well organized and collaborative approach.
Proven experience leading complex strategic projects, preferably in technology transformation and/or financial services.
A background in management consulting or a similar role.
Ability to operate at both strategic and operational levels, moving between high‐level framing and hands‐on execution.
Excellent stakeholder‐management skills, with the ability to influence senior leaders and support decision‐making.
Experience working in tech-driven environments or in data and technology organisations is considered a strong advantage.
Comfort with ambiguity and independence, with the ability to structure, scope, and drive initiatives from initial problem definition to actionable outcomes.
Strong skills in PowerPoint and Excel, with the ability to create clear and impactful presentations.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish.
At least 5-10 years of experience in project management, ideally from a management consulting firm or a similar environment.
A bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent in a relevant field.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society." Björn Glad, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 05.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Björn Glad
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27378-19225". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9997727