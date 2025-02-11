Strategic Project Leader in LC&I
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28816
Data is the foundation of our business and confidence and trust in data is key for serving our customers in the right way in Large Corporates and Institutions (LC&I). Are you passionate about data and would you like to build deep insight into the data landscape while supporting LC&I in our BCBS 239 compliance journey? We are now looking for a Strategic Project Leader who will play a pivotal part in driving Data Strategic Initiatives in our data governance transformation and ensure reliable and high quality data both for business and for regulatory purposes.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to LC&I COO Data Management. We collaborate closely with the LC&I business and help implementing clever data management practises, often in a complex data landscape, to create confidence in business and risk decisions. Data is the backbone of everything we do in Nordea, and the team adds value by ensuring the data meet the consumer needs and regulatory requirements across the LC&I business value chain. If you are a strategic thinker with passion for data governance, and have a proven track record of driving successful initiatives, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.
What you'll be doing:
* Leading the BCBS 239 remediation and data Risk reduction work in LC&I to close regulatory and audit findings in line with strategic targets
* Leading interactions with data, technology and architecture stakeholder across the bank, such as service area/domain business leads, technology leads, lead architects, data SMEs, risk organization and other stakeholders
* Being primary technology expert within LC&I Data Management team
* Driving the team's strategic initiatives with focus on AI/ML driven solutions, including planning and executing PoVs and PoCs, evidencing the benefits and driving implementation of process changes
* Supporting the business stakeholders in adopting new tools, technologies and methodologies
* Influencing data-driven decision making by driving improvement of overall data compliance and data risk awareness
* Engaging with and advising new projects and change initiatives to ensure efficient, aligned and compliant usage of data. Collaborate across the LC&I value chain to align technology initiatives with BCBS 239 requirements.
The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
Your experience and background:
* Experience from data related projects and change management frameworks
* Strong background in data management and governance, with expertise in leveraging advanced analytics and automation to enhance data management processes
* Deep understanding of banking regulations and the ability to translate complex technical requirements into practical solutions.
* Experienced in transforming business requirements to data standards
* Experience in project management, stakeholder engagement, and cross-functional collaboration is essential
* Knowledge of the Markets business, trading systems or market data & valuation processes is an advantage
* Strong leadership skills, you lead by example and actively contribute to a good working environment that brings energy to the team and inspire for collaboration
* Strong communication skills and fluent in English (professional level)
* Master's degree
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 25/02/2025. For more information, you're welcome to contact Maria Luoto.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "28816-43165824". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
9157349