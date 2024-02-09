Strategic Production Developer for ABB Robotics
2024-02-09
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Robotics is looking for a Strategic Production Developer to join our Strategic Production Development team. Reporting to the Manager Industrial Engineering, you will be part of developing our current factory and be involved in building the new Robotics Campus Sweden. It is our new mega factory on 65 000 m2 with the challenge to move our existent factories and logistic center into that area at the beginning of 2026. Our journey to develop the production for the new factory has already begun.
We are seeking for a Strategic Production Developer to play a key role in our growth and strategic development of our factory. You will be responsible for conducting feasibility studies, preparing and analyzing product transfers and prepare business cases for different investments in our factory.
Your responsibilities
Lead feasibility studies for investments in our factory, providing important insights to support decision making
Analyze and prepare for seamless transfer of products between different manufacturing locations, ensuring safe, efficient and high-quality production
Collaborate with R&D and other functions for smooth transition of new products into our factory optimizing our production processes
Contribute to the Factory Master Plan and alignment with our strategic goals
Your background
3-5 years of experience from production development, background as Production Manager and/or Project Manager within industrial environment
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field, alternatively extensive comparable experience
Demonstrate a "can-do" attitude, taking initiative to drive feasibility studies and prepare for successful project execution
A strategic mindset and good analytical skills
You are taking responsibility for your work and have a strong will to improve within your area of responsibility
Good communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to collaborate effectively across teams
Good understanding and experience from project financials, budgeting and business cases
English language is a requirement for the position and Swedish is strongly beneficial
Experience from feasibility studies, product transfers, and new product introductions within a manufacturing environment is beneficial
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing
More about us
Recruiting Manager Anders Lindin +46 724-61 20 19, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén +46 724-61 20 95. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The last day to submit your application is March 3, 2024. Interviews will be held continuously and the position may be filled during the advertisement period.
We look forward to receiving your application and appreciate if both it and the PDF files you attach are in English. To learn more about ABB, visit our website www.abb.com.
