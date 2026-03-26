Strategic Partnerships Manager to Lindex
AB Lindex / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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Be part of one of Europe's leading fashion companies and play a key role in securing efficient, scalable and cost effective digital delivery. Join us as Strategic Partnerships Manager and help us shape a future proof tech landscape that supports our ambitious digital journey.
What you get At Lindex, you ' re not just joining a fashion company, you ' re becoming part of a company with a higher purpose, to drive meaningful change for women, and a team that truly cares about its people. When you join us, you ' ll also enjoy:
Supportive onboarding that helps you feel confident and ready
A culture of collaboration, continuous learning and constructive feedback
Generous 30 per cent staff discount
Bonus programme based on our shared success
Collective agreement
Your role in our team As Strategic Partnerships Manager in our Digital & Tech department , you will be the strategic link between our digital partners, internal product teams and enterprise architecture, ensuring that we secure stable, efficient and cost effective delivery across Lindex's digital landscape. You create clarity, enable collaboration, and make sure partner services evolve in line with our digital ambitions. You will rapport to C hief D igital O fficer at Digital & Tech.
In the role you will also:
Drive strategic collaboration with key digital partners and suppliers to secure stable, efficient and cost effective delivery across Lindex's digital landscape.
Ensure partner services and roadmaps align with Lindex's enterprise architecture principles and the overall digital product and application landscape.
Lead operational governance with partners, including service reviews, performance follow up , and continuous improvement initiatives.
Together with stakeholders, identify and drive efficiencies that reduce cost to serve , streamline integrations, improve service quality, and remove operational bottlenecks.
Act as the central point of coordination between partners, our product teams and other internal resources to secure alignment and support domain priorities.
Monitor supplier performance, adherence, risks, and dependencies, escalating issues to stakeholders as needed.
Support Procurement, Architecture, and domain teams with insights for supplier evaluations, renewals, lifecycle planning, and technology coherence.
Is this you? You build trust, create clarity and collaborate naturally with teams across business and tech. You're structured, solution oriented and understand how to turn partnerships into long term value. You navigate complexity with ease, balance strategic thinking with hands on execution, and act with both curiosity and ownership.
You welcome feedback, take initiative in your development, embrace learning, and are curious about digital tools that support you and your team to grow.
We also believe you have:
Academic degree in Information Technology, Business, Engineering, or similar
Experience with digital vendors, technology partnerships, or service delivery management
Experience collaborating with architecture, product, and operational teams in a larger organization
Solid understanding of digital development, digital products/applications, architecture and integrations
Solid understanding of software and service delivery models
Foundational legal and procurement understanding, able to navigate negotiations and decision making
Analytical and structured approach to performance, cost and operational analysis
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus)
Who we are We're a growing global fashion company from Sweden, driven by a higher purpose: to drive meaningful change for women. Our commitment to women, sustainability, and customers guides everything we do as we build a brand-driven, sustainable company with a digital first mindset. At Lindex, we ' re all about doing things together - collaborating, sharing ideas, and supporting one another. Because together, we achieve more than we ever could alone.
Got a good feeling? We ' d love to hear from you. Apply today - we ' re excited to get to know you! If you have questions, reach out using the contact details below. We review applications continuously, so don ' t wait too long. We like to keep things simple, so please apply online (not by email). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex IT Jobbnummer
9821831