Strategic Lead Designer
2024-10-08
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Strategic Lead Designer Are you ready to shape the future of design and strategy? VIPAS AB, a forward-thinking IT consulting firm, proudly invites you to embark on your next exciting project as our Strategic Lead Designer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for an experienced and visionary Strategic Lead Designer to lead the development of strategies and goal-oriented frameworks, focusing on visualizing the client's objectives for 2030. This role requires a unique combination of strategic thinking, leadership, creativity, and strong communication skills. The position will require an on-site presence in Stockholm approximately 4 days a week.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and implement long-term strategies that align with the company's vision and business objectives leading up to 2030.
Create strategic plans and roadmaps to achieve our goals.
Analyze market trends, user insights, and the competitive landscape to identify opportunities and challenges.
Produce inspiring and engaging materials that communicate the company's future direction.
Define and document clear goals and key results.
Requirements:
Academic background and relevant education in design or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in design strategy, user experience, or related fields.
Proven experience in developing and implementing long-term strategies and goal management.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating strong problem-solving abilities.
Experience in leading workshops and facilitating creative processes is a plus
Swedish Language is mandatory. English is also an extra advantage
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
&contact me at +46764341371/+46 739803973
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden citizenship or Swedish native.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
