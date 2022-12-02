Strategic Key Account Manager
2022-12-02
International & Strategic Key Account Manager responsible for the Finnish market.
An inspiring work where you will have a great responsibility to lead and expand our business in Finland.
Furthermore, you will also develop cooperation and business relationships with our most important customers in the Nordic region. The customers are both distributors and retail chains.
Strategically, you will develop marketing plans and sales strategies for our largest customers. To help you, you have the Nordic marketing manager, finance manager, and customer service who will fully support you.
You will report to the Nordic manager in Malmö and Paris and be part of the Nordic management team. (Sweden, Denmark, and Norway)
Operationally, you will work with various marketing activities and events with our local partners and customers.
You will negotiate with central purchasing managers and product owners in retail.
The role is a mix of business developer, marketing, and Strategic/National Key Account Manager.
It is crucial that you have previous experience as a KAM el. sales manager in retail / FMCG and/or from B2B.
Furthermore, you should have had budget responsibility and be used to following up on business, breaking down KPI figures, and, above all, negotiating with e.g, retail chains/purchases.
A great advantage is if you have worked in an international company and are used to reporting in English.
It is a strong advantage if you speak Finnish.
We offer you an excellent benefits package and personal and professional development in a top brand- international group with the industry's best products.
Does that sound exciting? Please write a few lines and tell us how you would like to lead the sales and your exciting background in sales.
In this recruitment, Babyliss Paris collaborates with Green Search & Selection AB. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch with Carl-Rafael Fredson, GreenSearch & Selection AB crfr@greensearch.se
+46 703817080
A selection will be made ongoing, so we look forward to your application as soon as possible. As we, due to GDPR, can not receive your application by email, please register via the link here:
BaByliss is a world-leading manufacturer of hair and beauty products for both home and professional use.
30 million electrical products and 500 million accessories and hairbrushes are sold globally in more than 80 countries. BaByliss focuses on innovations with the goal that consumers should be able to style themselves as professionals. BaByliss' Nordic branch was established in January 2015.
