Strategic finance manager
Scania CV AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Södertälje
2024-02-02
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We're on the hunt for a dynamic professional to be a part of our Strategic Finance Management function. If you are a person who seamlessly balances big-picture vision with meticulous execution and thrives in a collaborative setting, we invite you to be part of our journey.
As we pivot to meet the demands of our changing business on finance, diversity in perspective is our strength and key to our success. We are in charge of ensuring that our Corporate Finance Strategy aligns seamlessly with Scania's overall Corporate Strategy and we want to do that together. We are creating a better balance of focus that also emphasizes Cash Flow and Capital Efficiency. Our strategy is key to optimizing Scania's overall performance together.
Our team
To realize our vision, we've established a dedicated Strategic Finance Management function that reports directly to the CFO. Comprised of Strategic Finance Managers, this team collaborates directly with the CFO Management team and drives strategy execution.
Your role
Together with us you will lead the cross-functional task forces, while ensuring aligned missions and goals. You will direct the top down agenda and drive efficient cash and cost optimization. While often operating as a task force, the team is versatile, pulling resources as necessary to meet diverse challenges.
Your profile
You have preferably an economic background and grows in a fast paced environment. If you possess a strong internal drive, this might be your arena. High-impact tasks and interactions with stakeholders across the organization await. This role offers an excellent platform for professional growth and continuous learning.
To be successful in this role you will bring a pragmatic leadership style, uniting the teams and see the big picture. You are a true problem solver who is finding solutions.
This role promises not only challenging tasks that will see you interacting with stakeholders across the organization but also plenty of opportunities for professional growth and development.
If this sounds like you, please apply!
A background check might be conducted for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8439258