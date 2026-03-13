Strategic Field Sales Lead - Guidepoint Systems Sweden
2026-03-13
Job description:
Guidepoint Systems, a global provider of telematics and connected vehicle solutions for the automotive industry, is expanding its presence in Sweden and is now looking for a Strategic Field Sales Lead for the Swedish market.
In this role, you will play a key part in bringing telematics solutions to automotive dealerships across Sweden. As the company's representative in the market, you will spend most of your time in the field visiting dealerships, building relationships with decision-makers, and demonstrating how connected vehicle technology can improve dealership operations, profitability, and customer experience.
Guidepoint already has strong recognition in parts of the Swedish dealer network, particularly through partnerships connected to American vehicle brands. Your mission will be to build on this momentum and expand Guidepoint's footprint across the broader dealership market, introducing dealers to solutions that provide real-time vehicle visibility, inventory control, remote diagnostics, anti-theft capabilities, and new opportunities for value-added services.
Through consultative, value-based selling, you will educate dealership management on how Guidepoint's solutions can help improve profitability, streamline operations, strengthen customer retention, and create new revenue opportunities. The role has a strong focus on new business development, where a hunter mentality is highly desired.
Success in this position requires someone who enjoys being on the road, meeting people, and building trust over time. The role is highly autonomous and entrepreneurial, with strong support from Guidepoint's European and U.S. teams. As the company continues to grow in Europe, this position also offers the opportunity to play a key role in establishing and scaling Guidepoint's dealer network in Sweden.
What you'll do:
• Visit franchise and independent dealerships across Sweden (minimum 4 days/week) to prospect, present and win new business
• Engage decision-makers such as dealer principals, general managers, sales managers, F&I, service and parts leaders
• Present Guidepoint's dealership and connected-vehicle platform (inventory visibility, lot management, anti-theft, remote diagnostics, battery health, demo vehicle management, etc.)
• Build and execute a territory plan to grow market share and reach agreed targets
• Drive the full sales cycle and keep momentum-typical cycle is expected to be ~1-2 months in Sweden
• Maintain structured pipeline and activity reporting (CRM/HubSpot)
• Collaborate closely with European leadership and US-based teams for onboarding, training and customer success
• Represent Guidepoint at relevant events and dealer meetings when needed
Contracting setup:
• You operate as an independent consultant and invoice Guidepoint Systems monthly via your own company
• Compensation model is discussed directly with Guidepoint Systems (competitive base + uncapped commission structure is intended, details set with the candidate)
Din Profil
Profile:
We believe you'll succeed if you combine true dealership DNA with the confidence to run a field-based, self-directed sales role. We're looking for someone who has
• Strong B2B field sales track record, ideally selling into automotive retail
• Deep understanding of dealership operations (F&I, service cycle, parts flow, customer retention, inventory/stock processes)
• Ability to build trust with senior decision-makers and hold executive-level conversations
• Enough technical curiosity/understanding to confidently sell solutions involving connectivity, apps, IT systems and telematics (you don't need to be an engineer)
• High self-discipline and motivation-this role is independent, on the road, and requires structure
• A valid driver's license and willingness to travel extensively within Sweden
Nice to have
• Experience from telematics, connected vehicle services, fleet/track & trace, SaaS + hardware, or similar dealership add-on solutions
• Existing network in the Swedish dealer landscape
Growth opportunity:
If successful, this role can develop into a lead position as Guidepoint scales the field sales model further in Sweden (and potentially wider Europe).Om företaget
About the company:
Guidepoint Systems is a long-standing and global provider of connected vehicle and telematics solutions, with decades of experience supporting OEM and dealer networks. In Europe, Guidepoint Systems has built strong momentum through partnerships, including being an official solution partner in key programs, and is now accelerating its dealership-focused growth strategy.
Guidepoint helps dealerships unlock value through solutions such as:
• Real-time inventory and lot visibility
• Anti-theft and stolen vehicle recovery support
• Remote diagnostics and operational efficiency tools
• Battery health monitoring and connected-vehicle insights
• Tools that support customer satisfaction, retention and upsell at point of sale
In Sweden, the brand already has recognition in segments such as American vehicle retailers. Now the goal is to expand across more dealerships and brands.
Step in, take the wheel, and help drive the next wave of connected vehicle innovation in the Swedish dealer market.
Kontaktuppgifter
Contact:
This recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Autorekrytering. If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Clemens Döring
Email: clemens.doring@autorekrytering.se
Phone: 0707-89-85-81
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31
