Strategic Deployment Project Manager
2023-07-04
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Processing Solutions & Equipment in Tetra Pak provides complete solutions for processing and packaging equipment for food and beverage production to 10,000 customers all over the world. Our product offer ranges from valves to production lines and complete plants which includes both hardware and software. Our products cover areas of food processing such as heat treatment, blending, mixing and dosing, freezing, homogenization, filtration and food packaging with a complete range of Filling & Distribution Equipment realizing the complete end to end solutions for our customers.
This position will be located in Lund, but you will work in a global arena. You will travel around 20% of your time.
What you will do
As Strategic Deployment Project Manager, you will drive related activities to the project you'll have assigned starting from overall Single-Use Plastic program (Tethered Cap) but also in preparing the various strategic deployment operations that will be planned to drive the ambitious sustainability programs of Tetra Pak starting from future compliance to EU PPWR . You will have the overall responsible for planning, execution and delivery of these projects on time, within budget and to the agreed quality to meet project scope, objectives and business requirements. Key stakeholders for this role are Development & Technology Project management, Supplier Management (Global & Regional), Processing Solutions & Equipment (Global & project Centres) and Packaging Solutions.
You will focus on:
Define, communicate and manage project scope, objectives and deliverables based on stakeholders' requirements.
Develop, execute, manage and communicate the integrated project plan, coordinating the sharing of resources for your projects.
Responsible of creation and constantly updated L2 customer deployment plan
Define, plan and manage systematic quality activities to meet project requirements through employing necessary processes, methods and tools
Maintains the support and engagement of very diverse stakeholder groups including risk management and mitigations.
Deliver effective support to Key Account Team preparing Capital Equipment conversion deck complete of all financial and time implication. Be ready to actively support Key Account Teams in direct customer engagement activity and visit at customer's site.
Create and drive the procurement plan to ensure the supplier selection and management fulfil, project objectives, involving all relevant operations
We believe you have
University degree in Engineering, environmental Technology or equivalent (PMP certification is considered a merit)
At least 5-8 years working experience as a project manager and/or product manager from the food industry
Good knowledge of Tetra Pak's filling machine portfolio.
Experience with Agile Methodologies is seen as a merit.
Excellent command of English, both written and oral is required
We believe that you are a person with lot of energy, autonomy, strong drive for results and ability to deliver on time and under pressure. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you. You have excellent communications skills and the ability to deal with ambiguity and continuous change. You get motivated by bringing people together and create an environment to achieve common results. Improves team performance by building team cohesiveness, training and motivating in order to facilitate cooperation, ensure project efficiency and boost morale.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-07-18
To know more about the position contact manager Leonardo Limongelli at +39 3387829584
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 2964
