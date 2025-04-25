Strategic Customer Success Manager, Global Relay, Stockholm
2025-04-25
Do you want to work at the forefront of secure communications and compliance technology? Global Relay is a leading provider of cloud-based archiving, messaging, and supervision solutions, serving over 20,000 organizations worldwide, including 22 of the world's top 25 banks. We are seeking a Strategic Customer Success Manager to join our Customer Success team. This role offers the opportunity to contribute to the success of some of the most regulated and data-driven organizations globally.
Don't miss the chance to be part of a privately held, founder-led company that values innovation, integrity, and long-term customer relationships. Join a team where your contributions have a direct impact, and where you can grow professionally in a collaborative and dynamic environment. Global Relay is making a long-term investment in the Swedish market - and you have the chance to be part of that journey from the very beginning. As one of the first hires in Sweden, you'll be joining a growing international company at a pivotal moment, with the opportunity to help shape the local team and ways of working.
The Role
Global Relay is a leading provider of cloud-based archiving, messaging, and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries. We are now expanding into the Swedish market and seeking a Strategic Customer Success Manager to join our Stockholm team. This role is central to building and maintaining long-term relationships with some of the company's most significant enterprise clients.
You will act as a strategic partner and primary point of contact for high-priority accounts, working cross-functionally with teams across the business to deliver a seamless client experience. With a strong focus on account development, customer retention, and relationship building, you'll be part of shaping Global Relay's presence in Sweden from the ground up.
Your key responsibilities as Strategic Customer Success Manager: Manage and develop relationships with enterprise customers, serving as the main point of contact within the Major Accounts Program (MAP).
Create and execute strategic account plans to deepen customer engagement and support long-term growth.
Collaborate with internal departments such as Sales, Legal, Accounting, Provisioning, and Support to address customer needs and resolve issues.
Identify opportunities for upselling and cross-selling within existing accounts.
Maintain accurate and up-to-date records in Salesforce CRM.
Understand and clearly communicate the value and functionality of Global Relay's solutions.
Actively participate in client meetings, site visits, forums, and industry events, including travel when needed.
Contribute to special projects and initiatives across the broader Customer Success team.
Continuously assess and respond to evolving client needs, supporting both retention and expansion goals.
Our brand-new office is located in central Stockholm, just steps from Kungsträdgården. While we value the energy and collaboration that comes from working together in person, we also offer flexibility for remote work to support a healthy work-life balance.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role, you have several years of experience working with account management or customer success, ideally with enterprise clients in regulated industries such as finance or compliance. You have a good understanding of SaaS solutions and are comfortable navigating complex customer environments and long-term client partnerships. You are business-oriented and proactive, with a strong sense of ownership and the ability to identify opportunities for growth within existing accounts. Building and developing trusted relationships comes naturally to you, and you take pride in being a reliable partner to your clients over time.
You have a degree or diploma in a relevant field and are confident in both verbal and written communication in Swedish and English. Experience working with Salesforce or other CRM platforms is highly valuable.
We believe you are structured, self-driven, and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment where priorities can shift. You combine strong problem-solving skills with a diplomatic and professional approach, and you have the energy and initiative to make things happen. Your ability to listen, understand business needs, and present tailored solutions will be key to your success in this role.
Do you want to know more?
In this process Global Relay is working with Level Recruitment. To apply, please click the apply button. If you have further questions don 't hesitate to contact senior recruitment consultant Christian Smith or Stina Koskijev at +46 8 120 50 421 or christian.smith@levelrecruitment.se
/stina.koskijev@levelrecruitment.se
We will interview ongoingly so please register your application as soon as possible.
