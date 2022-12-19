Strategic Customer Manager
2022-12-19
We are all in the middle of a huge energy transition, living in a world where we have to reconsider, rethink and redo. Working with district heating, industrial solutions and geoenergy puts us in the driver's seat. To meet the challenges we are facing, we partner up with our customers, municipalities and suppliers. Being stronger, faster and sharper together, we deliver and develop reliable, sustainable, efficient and competitive solutions for societies, today and over time.
We are looking for a Strategic Customer Manager to join our Chemical and Process Industry sales team
In this role you will be prospecting new strategic customers and creating "Energy as a Service" sales opportunities by leading the need identification and influencing the whole customer decision making chain from production and asset management to CEO level. You will be part of an agile team focusing on customers operating in chemical, process and pharmaceutical industry sectors.
Your duties will include to prepare strategic customer plans, customer industry analysis, meeting both existing & new clients, and presenting sales offers to the customer and get the commitment for the co-operation. Your daily duties also include sales project management and managing the sales process for individual customers and sales opportunities.
The position is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and reporting to Industry Lead, Chemical & Process Industry, Strategic New Sales.
To succeed in this role
• We expect you to have solution-oriented and entrepreneurial mindset, several years of B2B solution sales or management consulting or industrial process development experience from targeted customer segments, and experience in contacting and communicating C-suite level decision makers with confidence in international settings.
• Higher university degree in technology, industrial economics or finance.
• You have a good understanding of utilities such as energy and water used by industrial clients, general business processes, financial analysis such as P/L calculations, balance sheet calculations, market analysis, and project profitability assessment & metrics.
• In communication and as a person you are credible, goal oriented and show flexibility if needed. You have strategic thinking and project management skills, ability to see the big picture, creativeness, and self-establishment ability.
• Knowledge and understanding of chemical, process and/or pharmaceutical industry, and established network within main target industries seen as an advantage.
• Excellent networking and presentation skills will help you to excel in this position.
• Willingness, drive and ambition to get things done.
• Fluent in English and Swedish. Other language skills seen as a plus and highly valued (Finnish, German, French, Dutch, Spanish)
• Readiness to travel extensively.
You will be part of
an international fast-growing company where you are challenged with interesting and diverse tasks and development projects. You are creating a real business value, working actively together, and learning from professional colleagues in all countries we operate. You will find a development-oriented and supportive work culture, a great work environment, and clear targets. We offer you a diverse package of employee benefits and you are very welcome to our great teambuilding events!
At Adven you get to work with the best teams and people. We are passionate about continuous improvement and together we deliver outstanding results with great drive and energy. Inclusive and diverse teams enable us to capture the diversity of perspectives when solving the challenges we face. When we grow, you grow and develop with us.
To apply
Please submit your application and CV by 27th of January 2023.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please get in touch with Industry Lead, Chemical & Process Industry, Teemu Helistekangas, +358 40 532 2414, Wed. 28th of Dec 11.00-13.00 or Wed. 4th of Jan. 9.00-11.00 or Tue. 10th of Jan. 9.00-11.00. Ersättning
